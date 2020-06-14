Apartment List
/
PA
/
wrightsville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Wrightsville, PA with garage

Wrightsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Wrightsville
7 Units Available
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.
Results within 5 miles of Wrightsville

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
221 Vinegar Ferry Rd
221 Vinegar Ferry Road, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
846 sqft
Available June 1st come see this cozy home in Lancaster's Donegal S.D.! Enjoy relaxing moments on the large flagstone porch or the rear paver patio. Rustic reclaimed wooden floors adds charm appeal to the family room and office.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4570 East Prospect Road
4570 East Prospect Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2854 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
Results within 10 miles of Wrightsville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1168 Blue Bird Lane
1168 Bluebird Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 Blue Bird Lane, York - End unit townhome with 1 car garage. Fished basement. HOA shovels front lower sidewalk as you enter. Tenant must shovel snow for driveway and stoop. Central Air Conditioning. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676858)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East York
1 Unit Available
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Randolph Dr
12 Randolph Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2060 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful ranch style home, located in a quiet community with paved walking trails.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
290 Azalea Drive Laurel Vistas
290 Azalea Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1503 sqft
FAMILY HOME LEASE IN WINDSOR, PA - Come home to Laurel Vistas in York County and enjoy the stunning views of rolling hills. Although a perfect home for seniors, this home is open to persons of all age groups and we are Pet Friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 TREETOPS DRIVE
106 Treetops Drive, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
106 TREETOPS DRIVE, LANCASTER - 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome available in East Hempfield. Special features include a deck, fireplace, and garage. The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is an electric heat pump.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
138 S. Franklin St. 1st Floor
138 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1st floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring generous room sizes. Living Room is 15'x10'10", Separate Dining Rm, 9'7"x6'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD
9009 Elizabethtown Road, Lancaster County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD Available 07/11/20 9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD, ELIZABETHTOWN - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this Semi-Detached Single Home located in Elizabethtown.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE
125 Cambridge Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
125 Cambridge Drive, Red Lion, PA 17356 - Newer Townhouse located in Red Lion School District, great location close to shopping. This home features a huge living room, large dining area and kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1535 Crawford Rd
1535 Sam's Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - This Old Farm Style home is located in Chanceford Township. Surrounded by planted fields this home offers seclusion.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
453 Summit Dr.
453 Summit Drive, Red Lion, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,575
Single Family Home - Great Red Lion Borough location and lovely setting surrounds this split level home. Big 21'3" x 12'9" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 13' x 11' Kitchen with oven/range and dishwasher. 17'4" x 13' Family Room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3480 HORIZON DRIVE
3480 Horizon Drive, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Charming contemporary split-level semi available for lease. Convenient to Route 30. Exposed brick walls, newer wood laminate flooring and lots of windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wrightsville, PA

Wrightsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Wrightsville 2 BedroomsWrightsville Apartments with BalconyWrightsville Apartments with Garage
Wrightsville Apartments with ParkingWrightsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wrightsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWrightsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDTowson, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PACockeysville, MDLancaster, PAPikesville, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD
Randallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDReading, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PA
Eldersburg, MDSteelton, PABel Air North, MDParkville, PANew Freedom, PABel Air, MDSpry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDOverlea, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community College