Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Hershey, PA with garage

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hershey
1 Unit Available
105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
105 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Hershey

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2129 WEXFORD ROAD
2129 Wexford Road, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
2129 WEXFORD ROAD Available 08/15/20 2129 WEXFORD ROAD, PALMYRA, PA 17078 - Welcome to this magnificent Townhome within "Rockledge," a desirable wooded neighborhood community situated within Dauphin County.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1105 GALWAY COURT
1105 Galway Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2883 sqft
Lovely Chelsea unit in wooded Oakmont. First floor open floor plan with updated kitchen, dining room/living room combo with sitting room and gar fireplace. Atrium doors lead to large screened-in porch.

Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
1189 Draymore Court
1189 Draymore Court, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1922 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate condo living on top of one of Hershey's wooded hillsides overlooking Oakmont. Surround yourself with gorgeous landscaping in Ridgeview Community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Hershey

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
847 E Maple
847 East Maple Street, Palmyra, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bed Rancher for Rent. Palmyra - Excellent rental opportunity in palmyra borough. This spacious well maintained ranch house is available today. 2 bedrooms. Plenty of updates. Excellent condition. New Roof.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2134 Red Fox Drive
2134 Red Fox Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2187 sqft
2134 Red Fox Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town-home with garage located in desirable Deer Run! - Beautiful executive style town home in Deer Run Commons.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Shelly Ln
370 Shelly Lane, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1130 sqft
Available 07/11/20 Beautiful secluded location, centrally located to Hershey, Harrisburg, and Lancaster. Features include a large yard, patio, and garage space for storage. Range and refrigerator included. Central air and electric heat pump.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
112 N. Village Circle - 1
112 N Village Cir, Campbelltown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1440 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Newer Townhouse in Village of Springbrook Farms in Palmyra Schools! Approximately 1450 SF Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with a ONE CAR GARAGE and FULL Unfinished basement. BRAND NEW CARPET throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
106 Oriole Court
106 Oriole Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Beautiful 1240 SF, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condominium in The Reserve at Hershey Meadows. 1 car garage. Private Entrance. Walk in closets. Sliding glass door. Balcony. Great view. Gas fireplace & energy efficient gas heat .
Results within 10 miles of Hershey
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Randolph Dr
12 Randolph Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2060 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful ranch style home, located in a quiet community with paved walking trails.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD
1300 Overlook Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD Available 06/15/20 1300 OVERLOOK ROAD MIDDLETOWN, PA 17057 - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this END-UNIT TOWNHOME located in Middletown, an established community in a rural like setting.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD
9009 Elizabethtown Road, Lancaster County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD Available 07/11/20 9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD, ELIZABETHTOWN - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this Semi-Detached Single Home located in Elizabethtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6105 Spring Knoll Dr
6105 Spring Knoll Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
$1400 Townhome Lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - $1400 townhome lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Large and spacious one car garage. Open layout formal living room and dining room. All new paint and carpet thru out large deck in the back.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Steelton
1 Unit Available
663 N 2ND STREET
663 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1509 sqft
Fully remodeled detached home with detached garage in Central Dauphin schools is ready for it's new tenant! Call today!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hershey, PA

Hershey apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

