Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Wrightsville, PA📍
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
236 S 2ND ST
236 South 2nd Street, Columbia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
236 S 2ND STREET, COLUMBIA - 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath Home available at 236 S. 2nd St., Columbia, Lancaster County. The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is gas. Central Air The washer/dryer comes as-is condition.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 N River St
2 N River St, Maytown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, historic three bedroom home located in quiet Maytown. Great central location to York, Lancaster and Harrisburg. This home has a large living room plus a family room. Two gas fireplaces and original wood flooring. Gas heat.
1 Unit Available
221 Vinegar Ferry Rd
221 Vinegar Ferry Road, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
846 sqft
Available June 1st come see this cozy home in Lancaster's Donegal S.D.! Enjoy relaxing moments on the large flagstone porch or the rear paver patio. Rustic reclaimed wooden floors adds charm appeal to the family room and office.
Columbia
1 Unit Available
223 LAWRENCE STREET
223 Lawrence Street, Columbia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1035 sqft
Move right into this low cost, high quality detached single family home in Columbia! Brand new flooring (LVP and carpet), new economical gas furnace, fresh paint, updated bathrooms and kitchen, TWO off-street parking spots and a deck in the back for
1 Unit Available
4570 East Prospect Road
4570 East Prospect Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2854 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
Columbia
1 Unit Available
260 Locust Street - Commercial Front
260 Locust Street, Columbia, PA
Studio
$600
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**ENTREPRENEURS**AVAILABLE NOW!!! Commercial Storefront RETAIL/OFFICE SPACE SCHEDULE showings at https://www.fetchhomemanagement.com/available-rentals/ *Must submit copy of ID $600/MO. $600 Security Deposit.
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
5 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
1 Unit Available
1168 Blue Bird Lane
1168 Bluebird Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 Blue Bird Lane, York - End unit townhome with 1 car garage. Fished basement. HOA shovels front lower sidewalk as you enter. Tenant must shovel snow for driveway and stoop. Central Air Conditioning. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676858)
1 Unit Available
2084 Parson Ct
2084 Parson Court, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3324 sqft
2084 Parson Ct Available 09/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Dallastown School District! - Well maintained, nicely landscaped home tucked into a cul-de-sac, in a great neighborhood in Dallastown School District. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.
1 Unit Available
2560 Freysville Rd. Apt A
2560 Freysville Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Semi Detached - Newly constructed a year ago Windsor Township ranch style home. Open floor plan for Living Room/Dining Room measuring 19'10" x 17'2", Kitchen measuring 11' x 7'8". Basement area measuring 19'6" x 18'7".
1 Unit Available
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.
1 Unit Available
12 Randolph Dr
12 Randolph Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2060 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful ranch style home, located in a quiet community with paved walking trails.
1 Unit Available
290 Azalea Drive Laurel Vistas
290 Azalea Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1503 sqft
FAMILY HOME LEASE IN WINDSOR, PA - Come home to Laurel Vistas in York County and enjoy the stunning views of rolling hills. Although a perfect home for seniors, this home is open to persons of all age groups and we are Pet Friendly.
1 Unit Available
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
4 Bedrooms
Ask
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B Available 06/30/20 Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.
1 Unit Available
447 E High St # 101
447 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Available 09/12/20 Well-maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment located in downtown Elizabethtown. Stove and refrigerator are included. Off-street parking and on-site laundry. Sorry, no pets.
1 Unit Available
106 TREETOPS DRIVE
106 Treetops Drive, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
106 TREETOPS DRIVE, LANCASTER - 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome available in East Hempfield. Special features include a deck, fireplace, and garage. The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is an electric heat pump.
1 Unit Available
138 S. Franklin St. 1st Floor
138 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1st floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring generous room sizes. Living Room is 15'x10'10", Separate Dining Rm, 9'7"x6'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
22 S Market St Apt 202
22 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
Available 08/08/20 This spacious second floor, one bedroom apartment is located in downtown Elizabethtown. Within walking distance to local businesses, restaurants and public transportation. Centrally located to Hershey, Harrisburg and Lancaster.
1 Unit Available
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD
9009 Elizabethtown Road, Lancaster County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD Available 07/11/20 9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD, ELIZABETHTOWN - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this Semi-Detached Single Home located in Elizabethtown.
1 Unit Available
125 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE
125 Cambridge Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
125 Cambridge Drive, Red Lion, PA 17356 - Newer Townhouse located in Red Lion School District, great location close to shopping. This home features a huge living room, large dining area and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1535 Crawford Rd
1535 Sam's Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - This Old Farm Style home is located in Chanceford Township. Surrounded by planted fields this home offers seclusion.
