3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wind Gap, PA
1 of 9
Last updated April 13 at 12:10 PM
1 Unit Available
46 North LEHIGH Avenue
46 North Lehigh Avenue, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1428 sqft
This single home has been completely remodeled with a new kitchen with granite counter tips, tiled back splash, tile floors, two brand new bathrooms, fresh paint, new carpet, one car detached garage and ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
59 North Lehigh Avenue
59 North Lehigh Avenue, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1306 sqft
Totally updated twin home with 3 bedroom, 1.5 full baths, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floor, brand new tile bathroom, new carpet, first floor laundry, 2 car off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Wind Gap
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
136 Chestnut Street
136 Chestnut St, Roseto, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1600 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom 1.5 bath town home with off street parking for two cars, home has fresh paint, new carpet, modern appliances, washer, dryer hook up, private rear yard ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
521 Broad Street
521 Broad St, Pen Argyl, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Check out this spectacular rental located in Pen Argyl Borough. Complete with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and plenty of space to roam around! The unit is complete with new carpets, new kitchen, washer/dryer hook up, and the works.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
811 George Street
811 George Street, Pen Argyl, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Very nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath twin home with gas heat, central air, modern kitchen and bathrooms. Tenants pay all utilities, NO PETS, FIRST MONTHS RENT, LAST MONTHS RENT AND ONE MONTH SECURITY.
Results within 10 miles of Wind Gap
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
573 Shooktown Rd
573 Shooktown Road, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
573 Shooktown Rd Available 08/01/20 Nicely Maintained 3BR-1BA Ranch in Upper Mt Bethel Twp of Bangor! - A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH! 3 bedroom 1 Full Bath Ranch in
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
501 Grouse Drive
501 Grouse Drive, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1918 sqft
Beautiful farm home and barn nestled on over 1.5 acres! Apply Today! - This 3 bed 2 bath home has it all: serene country life yet close in proximity to shopping and local attractions.
1 of 17
Last updated August 20 at 10:26 PM
1 Unit Available
226 South High Street
226 High St, East Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Ranch style home located on a quiet dead end street. Front and back yard. Paved driveway with a parking pad & off street parking. 3 bedrooms with 1 & 1/2 baths. Large living room with gas fireplace. Laundry Hookup in separate area in hall.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4447 Whitetail Drive
4447 Whitetail Drive, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Lower Nazareth. Built-in 2012 this SEQUOIA MODEL at Trio Farms is loaded with upgrades, custom finishings and features a 1st floor Master Suite.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bangor Central Historic District
133 South 3rd Street
133 S 3rd St, Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
This 3 bedroom rental has many great features such as EAT-IN KITCHEN, SEMI FINISHED ATTIC, ELECTRIC HEAT THROUGHOUT WITH ENERGY CONSERVING CONTROLS, CEDAR STORAGE WINDOW BAY, ENLARGED CLOSETS, OAK HARDWOOD FLOORING AND MORE.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3527 Penfield Way
3527 Penfield Way, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1923 sqft
BEAUTIFUL move-in ready end unit 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in coveted Redcliffe subdivision in Nazareth School District! Enter into open concept living/dining room w/wall-to-wall carpet for your comfort.
