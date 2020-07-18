All apartments in Wilson
2240 Ferry Street
2240 Ferry Street

Location

2240 Ferry Street, Wilson, PA 18042
Wilson

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath twin. This home offers Central air, gas heat, fresh paint, re finished hardwood floors, updated kitchen & baths, large 2 car garage, fenced yard, the third floor is finished and offers a lot of storage, frig will remain along with the dryer. The home is ready for immediate occupancy. Tenants pay all utilities & are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. One months rent 1.5 months security, along with a one year lease. SORRY NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Ferry Street have any available units?
2240 Ferry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilson, PA.
What amenities does 2240 Ferry Street have?
Some of 2240 Ferry Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Ferry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Ferry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Ferry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2240 Ferry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilson.
Does 2240 Ferry Street offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Ferry Street offers parking.
Does 2240 Ferry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 Ferry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Ferry Street have a pool?
No, 2240 Ferry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Ferry Street have accessible units?
No, 2240 Ferry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Ferry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 Ferry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 Ferry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2240 Ferry Street has units with air conditioning.
