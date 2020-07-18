2240 Ferry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath twin. This home offers Central air, gas heat, fresh paint, re finished hardwood floors, updated kitchen & baths, large 2 car garage, fenced yard, the third floor is finished and offers a lot of storage, frig will remain along with the dryer. The home is ready for immediate occupancy. Tenants pay all utilities & are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. One months rent 1.5 months security, along with a one year lease. SORRY NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!!!!!!!!