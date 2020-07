Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home in North Huntingdon available mid July. Newly renovated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space will be the heart of the home. Gorgeous master suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and full master bath. The main floor also features 3 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Downstairs is a fully finished basement with a gas fireplace and another full bathroom. Nice deck in the backyard will be great for entertaining. Contact us today for details on pre-leasing this home.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)