Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
PA
/
Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 AM

10 Apartments For Rent Near Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
57 Units Available
Westgate Group
1935 Merry Pl, Indiana, PA
Studio
$402
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$392
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$504
796 sqft
Westgate Terrace Apartments offers luxury, quality, and class so that our residents can enjoy easy living. In addition to our well-manicured landscaping, we offer a superb location conveniently located along a central bus line.

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1526 Philadelphia St.
1526 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1526 Philadelphia St. Available 08/07/20 AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST- THREE bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home; carport, lovely yard! - You will love this beautiful home located in Indiana.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
46 North 10th Street
46 N 10th St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$734
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL br FurnishedLarge living room with built in cabinets Large dining room with built in cabinets and decorative fireplace4 Bedrooms1 BathroomKitchenLaundryRear porchRear yardOnsite Lane Parking (limited spaces)br $3300 per student - per

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
343 South 6th Street
343 South 6th Street, Indiana, PA
5 Bedrooms
$712
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLarge living room with decorative fireplaceBonus room 5 Bedrooms1 BathroomLarge eat in kitchenLaundryFront porchRear yardOnsite Parking br $3200 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 5 tenants.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
357 Water Street
357 Water St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$645
2 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL br Perfect for Grad Students or students looking for a quiet residential area FurnishedLarge living room Large dining room 4 Bedrooms2 Bonus Rooms1 BathroomLarge KitchenLaundryFront porchRear yardOnsite Parking (limited spaces)br

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
223 North 10th Street
223 North 10th Street, Indiana, PA
2 Bedrooms
$645
800 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLarge living roomLarge eat in kitchen2 Bedrooms1 BathroomLaundryOnsite parkingbr $2900 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 2 tenants.br Landlord pays all utilities (except Wifi), lawn mowing, and snow shoveling.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
223 North 10th St - 1s
223 N 10th St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$645
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL Available for 2020-2021br FurnishedLiving room 4 Bedrooms1 BathroomLarge Eat In KitchenOn Site LaundryOnsite Parking br $2900 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 4 tenants.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
720 Locust Street
720 Locust Street, Indiana, PA
5 Bedrooms
$897
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLiving room 5 Bedrooms1 Bathroom1 Half BathroomKitchenLaundryRear yardOnsite Parking br $3400 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 5 tenants.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1106 Philadelphia St
1106 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
TWO Bedroom near downtown and IUP. $650/month UTILITIES INCLUDED - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment behind Brunos Restaurant. Only a 5 minute walk to IUP Oak Grove. Available for $650/month for a 12 month lease...

1 of 40

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1110 Philadelphia St
1110 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1110 Philadelphia St Available 08/20/20 Large 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bathroom apartment! Rate either $750 TOTAL per month for 12 months OR student rates $2250/tenant/semester! - 2 large bedrooms! lots of closet space.

Similar Pages

Indiana Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PAAltoona, PAMurrysville, PA
Wilkinsburg, PAWest Mifflin, PAJohnstown, PAMcKeesport, PA
Swissvale, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main CampusChatham University
Point Park UniversityDuquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County