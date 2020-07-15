/
Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus
10 Apartments For Rent Near Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus
57 Units Available
Westgate Group
1935 Merry Pl, Indiana, PA
Studio
$402
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$392
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$504
796 sqft
Westgate Terrace Apartments offers luxury, quality, and class so that our residents can enjoy easy living. In addition to our well-manicured landscaping, we offer a superb location conveniently located along a central bus line.
1 Unit Available
1526 Philadelphia St.
1526 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1526 Philadelphia St. Available 08/07/20 AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST- THREE bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home; carport, lovely yard! - You will love this beautiful home located in Indiana.
1 Unit Available
46 North 10th Street
46 N 10th St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$734
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL br FurnishedLarge living room with built in cabinets Large dining room with built in cabinets and decorative fireplace4 Bedrooms1 BathroomKitchenLaundryRear porchRear yardOnsite Lane Parking (limited spaces)br $3300 per student - per
1 Unit Available
343 South 6th Street
343 South 6th Street, Indiana, PA
5 Bedrooms
$712
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLarge living room with decorative fireplaceBonus room 5 Bedrooms1 BathroomLarge eat in kitchenLaundryFront porchRear yardOnsite Parking br $3200 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 5 tenants.
1 Unit Available
357 Water Street
357 Water St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$645
2 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL br Perfect for Grad Students or students looking for a quiet residential area FurnishedLarge living room Large dining room 4 Bedrooms2 Bonus Rooms1 BathroomLarge KitchenLaundryFront porchRear yardOnsite Parking (limited spaces)br
1 Unit Available
223 North 10th Street
223 North 10th Street, Indiana, PA
2 Bedrooms
$645
800 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLarge living roomLarge eat in kitchen2 Bedrooms1 BathroomLaundryOnsite parkingbr $2900 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 2 tenants.br Landlord pays all utilities (except Wifi), lawn mowing, and snow shoveling.
1 Unit Available
223 North 10th St - 1s
223 N 10th St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$645
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL Available for 2020-2021br FurnishedLiving room 4 Bedrooms1 BathroomLarge Eat In KitchenOn Site LaundryOnsite Parking br $2900 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 4 tenants.
1 Unit Available
720 Locust Street
720 Locust Street, Indiana, PA
5 Bedrooms
$897
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLiving room 5 Bedrooms1 Bathroom1 Half BathroomKitchenLaundryRear yardOnsite Parking br $3400 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 5 tenants.
1 Unit Available
1106 Philadelphia St
1106 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
TWO Bedroom near downtown and IUP. $650/month UTILITIES INCLUDED - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment behind Brunos Restaurant. Only a 5 minute walk to IUP Oak Grove. Available for $650/month for a 12 month lease...
1 Unit Available
1110 Philadelphia St
1110 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1110 Philadelphia St Available 08/20/20 Large 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bathroom apartment! Rate either $750 TOTAL per month for 12 months OR student rates $2250/tenant/semester! - 2 large bedrooms! lots of closet space.