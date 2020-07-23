/
/
fayette county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
81 Apartments for rent in Fayette County, PA📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
149 Connellsville Street
149 Connellsville Road, Fayette City, PA
4 Bedrooms
$950
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5832954)
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
202 Howell Street
202 Howell Street, Dawson, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Stunning, 3br, 1.5 bath home with lots up class and many updates.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
912 New Salem Road
912 Front Street, Buffington, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
Very cozy and quiet two bedroom home with a full basement and plenty of yard. Nice kitchen with newer appliances, new carpet. Washer & Dryer on main floor. Alarm system. Electric baseboard or oil forced air heat. Home sits on 5 acres.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
94 Liberty Street - 2
94 Liberty Street, Smithfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$450
700 sqft
This is NOT in PITTSBURGH Rental Opportunity: Please call 724-323-3763 for any questions or to set up a viewing One bedroom, downstairs apartment 94 Liberty Street in Smithfield, PA $450/month - Includes water, garbage, sewage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2668 Morgantown Road
2668 Morgantown Road, Fayette County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$625
Roomy 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath apartment in the country. $626 a month plus tenant pays all utilities. One year lease then month to month. Background and credit checks required to rent with a $40 service fee pass or fail. Grass cutting done by Owner.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
43 Lawn Ave
43 Lawn Avenue, Uniontown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$675
Large and roomy half of duplex located in the outskirts of Uniontown. Living room , dining room and kitchen on first floor and 3 nice size bedrooms on second. Third floor could be used as bedroom or office. Full basement. Newly painted.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
103 Ann Street
103 Ann Street, Brownsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 103 Ann Street in Brownsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Penn St
107 Penn Street, Point Marion, PA
Studio
$750
Location!! Location!! Location!! Endless opportunities await for this prime RETAIL SPOT right in the heart of town. Previously a hardware store. Owner willing to accomodate changes for new businesses.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
92 W Main
92 W Main St, Uniontown, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
All inclusive furnished studio apartment located in the upper level of historic Titlow Hotel. Tastefully remodeled rooms that are done to meet all your needs. All utilities including cable and internet taken care of with the rent.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Daniel St
25 Daniel Street, Uniontown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
APT #1 - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment on 1st floor, all utilities included (tenant pays cable, internet & phone). *NO PETS and Background and Credit Check required to rent.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
282 Alpine Heights Road
282 Alpine Heights Rd, Fayette County, PA
8 Bedrooms
$12,121
This is an eight bedroom house that is available for vacation rentals.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Union Street
5 Union St, Uniontown, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Lovely 2nd floor apartment with beautiful balcony views. This open floor plan includes : eat in kitchen, den, nice size bedroom with generous closet space, full bath with laundry facilities (washer and dryer included).
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
93 W Church Street
93 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Fairchance within walking distance of shopping and eating. Off street parking. $750 a month plus tenant pays all utilities. One year lease then month to month.
Results within 1 mile of Fayette County
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
128 Southwind
128 Southwind Drive, Somerset County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
This is a weekend rental for vacation use only.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Ross Street
115 Ross Street, Confluence, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 Bedroom fully furnished apartment in Confluence with a view of the Casselman River just off the back deck. Pet friendly.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
525 River Road
525 River Road, Confluence, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2 bedroom 1 bath Fully furnished apartments and includes all utilities. Walking distance to Youghiogheny River. Plenty of off street parking and centrally located to all mountain attractions. One year lease then month to month.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
464 Southwind Circle
464 Southwind Circle, Somerset County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This is a vacation rental for weekend or weekly rent.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
793 Fire Tower Road
793 Fire Tower Road, Somerset County, PA
6 Bedrooms
$10,960
This is a 6 bedroom house that sleeps 17 people. This house is for short term vacation rentals only. No long term leases available.
Results within 5 miles of Fayette County
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Suncrest
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$375
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$355
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
159 Southwind Circle
159 Southwind, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
10 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gated community ideally located near town and interstate. Five bedrooms, large finished basement with additional storage make this home ideal for those who need space.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1341 Canyon Road
1341 Canyon Rd, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/03/2020! Lease these New Luxury Townhomes with an ideal location off of Canyon Road. Only about 3.5 miles to hospitals, Mylan, and less than 3 miles to I¬68.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
53 Goose Hollow Road
53 Goose Hollow Rd, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is nestled in a rural setting in Cheat Lake but close to boat docking, Rt. 43 and I-68 and just a short drive to Morgantown, WVU, Mylan Pharmaceutical, and NIOSH.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
325 Falcon Run Road
325 Falcon Run, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom townhouse with 8 ft. sun room extension in the rear. Large kitchen and large master bedroom. Full finished basement with half bath and a computer room. Tenants have access to swimming pool and fitness center in the complex.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
128 Hawks Run Drive
128 Hawks Run Rd, Cheat Lake, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Pet friendly with a 500.00 non-refundable pet deposit . Deposit is 1400.00 code to get into house. Min one year lease. Available Aug 1, 2020
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Fayette County area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, Morgantown, South Park Township, and Jefferson Hills have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA
Bridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PAJohnstown, PACheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAWestover, WVMcKeesport, PAWashington, PA