10 Apartments for rent in Indiana, PA

Apartments for rent in Indiana, PA
Indiana, Pennsylvania, has no connection to the state of Indiana. (California, Jersey Shore, Beverly Hills, and Moscow are among the other Pennsylvania towns with far-reaching names.) This small borough, with 1.8 square miles and 14,000 residents, is located 55 miles northeast of Pittsburgh in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains.
From this picturesque setting, Indiana offers its residents a mix of small-town and big-city life. Indiana County's rails and trails system is one of the best in Pennsylvania, with more than 64 miles of trails, 12 miles of single track mountain bike trails and more than 5,000 acres of parkland. Skiing, swimming and fishing are other popular activities in the area.
If you are looking for apartments for rent in Indiana, you will need to be prepared to pay your first month's rent and a security deposit in advance. You also can expect to be asked for employment verification, a credit check and possibly an application fee. Summer and fall are the most active times for apartment hunting, and you will generally have an easier time if you can schedule your search for the winter or spring. Indiana has a good mix of apartments for rent, including condo rentals and houses to rent in every neighborhood.
Downtown Indiana Historic District: With buildings dating back to 1824, Downtown Indiana has six of its properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including The Old Indiana County Courthouse. Take the Sixth Street Walking Tour to view 15 notable buildings all located in the same four-block area. This area is also home to an eclectic mix of restaurants, stores and specialty shops like Andy's Own Pure Maple. This family owned business produces 300 gallons of maple syrup every spring.
Elm Street District: This neighborhood is undergoing a revitalization project that will see many of its buildings refurbished. The project aims to enhance the entire downtown area and preserve the classic architecture in some of its older neighborhoods. The District houses some unique boutiques. Stop in at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar to tour the gallery exhibits, take art classes and get a cup of coffee or an Italian soda (a mixture of carbonated water and fruit- or spice-flavored syrup).
Philadelphia Avenue: A bustling shopping and dining district. The Indiana Players present plays, comedy nights and dinners year-round at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse. The nearby Taze Ristorante serves unique Mediterranean food from Greece, France and Spain. You will find a good mix of studio apartments, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments in this area of Indiana.
In addition to its historic charm, a host of outdoor activities and cultural events, Indiana, Pennsylvania, is also known as the Christmas Tree Capital of the World. What better place for the Jimmy Stewart museum to host its annual "It's a Wonderful Life" festival, which includes showings of Jimmy Stewart favorites.
Any town with its own Pothole Hotline ((724) 465-6512) is certainly worth looking into! Search out what other wonderful amenities you can find - it is a wonderful life in Indiana, PA!