10 Apartments for rent in Indiana, PA

_If you're looking for a "Wonderful Life" try living in Indiana, Pennsylvania, birthplace of actor Jimmy Stewart and home to the Jimmy Stewart Museum. _

Indiana, Pennsylvania, has no connection to the state of Indiana. (California, Jersey Shore, Beverly Hills, and Moscow are among the other Pennsylvania towns with far-reaching names.) This small borough, with 1.8 square miles and 14,000 residents, is located 55 miles northeast of Pittsburgh in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains.

From this picturesque setting, Indiana offers its residents a mix of small-town and big-city life. Indiana County's rails and trails system is one of the best in Pennsylvania, with more than 64 miles of trails, 12 miles of single track mountain bike trails and more than 5,000 acres of parkland. Skiing, swimming and fishing are other popular activities in the area.