10 Apartments for rent in Indiana, PA

The Neighborhoods of Indiana

Downtown Indiana Historic District: With buildings dating back to 1824, Downtown Indiana has six of its properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including The Old Indiana County Courthouse. Take the Sixth Street Walking Tour to view 15 notable buildings all located in the same four-block area. This area is also home to an eclectic mix of restaurants, stores and specialty shops like Andy's Own Pure Maple. This family owned business produces 300 gallons of maple syrup every spring.

Elm Street District: This neighborhood is undergoing a revitalization project that will see many of its buildings refurbished. The project aims to enhance the entire downtown area and preserve the classic architecture in some of its older neighborhoods. The District houses some unique boutiques. Stop in at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar to tour the gallery exhibits, take art classes and get a cup of coffee or an Italian soda (a mixture of carbonated water and fruit- or spice-flavored syrup).

Philadelphia Avenue: A bustling shopping and dining district. The Indiana Players present plays, comedy nights and dinners year-round at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse. The nearby Taze Ristorante serves unique Mediterranean food from Greece, France and Spain. You will find a good mix of studio apartments, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments in this area of Indiana.