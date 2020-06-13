10 Apartments for rent in Indiana, PA

Apartment List
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
61 Units Available
Westgate Group
1935 Merry Pl, Indiana, PA
Studio
$582
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$551
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$580
796 sqft
Westgate Terrace Apartments offers luxury, quality, and class so that our residents can enjoy easy living. In addition to our well-manicured landscaping, we offer a superb location conveniently located along a central bus line.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1106 Philadelphia St
1106 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1106 Philadelphia St Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom near downtown and IUP. $650/month UTILITIES INCLUDED - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment behind Brunos Restaurant. Only a 5 minute walk to IUP Oak Grove. Available for $650/month for a 12 month lease..

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
909 Gompers Ave
909 Gompers Ave, Indiana, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 Gompers Ave Available 08/05/20 Recently renovated THREE LARGE bedrooms $1000/mth includes all utilities! - THREE bedroom apt., close to downtown Indiana and IUP's Oak Grove/Elkin/Weyandt Halls.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
720 Locust Street
720 Locust Street, Indiana, PA
5 Bedrooms
$897
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLiving room 5 Bedrooms1 Bathroom1 Half BathroomKitchenLaundryRear yardOnsite Parking br $3400 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 5 tenants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
46 North 10th Street
46 N 10th St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$734
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL br FurnishedLarge living room with built in cabinets Large dining room with built in cabinets and decorative fireplace4 Bedrooms1 BathroomKitchenLaundryRear porchRear yardOnsite Lane Parking (limited spaces)br $3300 per student - per

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
223 North 10th Street
223 North 10th Street, Indiana, PA
2 Bedrooms
$645
800 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLarge living roomLarge eat in kitchen2 Bedrooms1 BathroomLaundryOnsite parkingbr $2900 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 2 tenants.br Landlord pays all utilities (except Wifi), lawn mowing, and snow shoveling.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
223 North 10th St - 1s
223 N 10th St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$645
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL Available for 2020-2021br FurnishedLiving room 4 Bedrooms1 BathroomLarge Eat In KitchenOn Site LaundryOnsite Parking br $2900 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 4 tenants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
357 Water Street
357 Water St, Indiana, PA
4 Bedrooms
$645
2 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL br Perfect for Grad Students or students looking for a quiet residential area FurnishedLarge living room Large dining room 4 Bedrooms2 Bonus Rooms1 BathroomLarge KitchenLaundryFront porchRear yardOnsite Parking (limited spaces)br

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
343 South 6th Street
343 South 6th Street, Indiana, PA
5 Bedrooms
$712
1 sqft
STUDENT RENTALbr FurnishedLarge living room with decorative fireplaceBonus room 5 Bedrooms1 BathroomLarge eat in kitchenLaundryFront porchRear yardOnsite Parking br $3200 per student - per semester with an occupancy of 5 tenants.
City GuideIndiana
_If you're looking for a "Wonderful Life" try living in Indiana, Pennsylvania, birthplace of actor Jimmy Stewart and home to the Jimmy Stewart Museum. _

Indiana, Pennsylvania, has no connection to the state of Indiana. (California, Jersey Shore, Beverly Hills, and Moscow are among the other Pennsylvania towns with far-reaching names.) This small borough, with 1.8 square miles and 14,000 residents, is located 55 miles northeast of Pittsburgh in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains.

From this picturesque setting, Indiana offers its residents a mix of small-town and big-city life. Indiana County's rails and trails system is one of the best in Pennsylvania, with more than 64 miles of trails, 12 miles of single track mountain bike trails and more than 5,000 acres of parkland. Skiing, swimming and fishing are other popular activities in the area.

Moving To Indiana

If you are looking for apartments for rent in Indiana, you will need to be prepared to pay your first month's rent and a security deposit in advance. You also can expect to be asked for employment verification, a credit check and possibly an application fee. Summer and fall are the most active times for apartment hunting, and you will generally have an easier time if you can schedule your search for the winter or spring. Indiana has a good mix of apartments for rent, including condo rentals and houses to rent in every neighborhood.

The Neighborhoods of Indiana

Downtown Indiana Historic District: With buildings dating back to 1824, Downtown Indiana has six of its properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including The Old Indiana County Courthouse. Take the Sixth Street Walking Tour to view 15 notable buildings all located in the same four-block area. This area is also home to an eclectic mix of restaurants, stores and specialty shops like Andy's Own Pure Maple. This family owned business produces 300 gallons of maple syrup every spring.

Elm Street District: This neighborhood is undergoing a revitalization project that will see many of its buildings refurbished. The project aims to enhance the entire downtown area and preserve the classic architecture in some of its older neighborhoods. The District houses some unique boutiques. Stop in at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar to tour the gallery exhibits, take art classes and get a cup of coffee or an Italian soda (a mixture of carbonated water and fruit- or spice-flavored syrup).

Philadelphia Avenue: A bustling shopping and dining district. The Indiana Players present plays, comedy nights and dinners year-round at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse. The nearby Taze Ristorante serves unique Mediterranean food from Greece, France and Spain. You will find a good mix of studio apartments, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments in this area of Indiana.

Life in Indiana

In addition to its historic charm, a host of outdoor activities and cultural events, Indiana, Pennsylvania, is also known as the Christmas Tree Capital of the World. What better place for the Jimmy Stewart museum to host its annual "It's a Wonderful Life" festival, which includes showings of Jimmy Stewart favorites.

Any town with its own Pothole Hotline ((724) 465-6512) is certainly worth looking into! Search out what other wonderful amenities you can find - it is a wonderful life in Indiana, PA!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Indiana?
The average rent price for Indiana rentals listed on Apartment List is $730.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Indiana?
Some of the colleges located in the Indiana area include Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus, Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, and Community College of Allegheny County. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Indiana?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Indiana from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Altoona, Murrysville, and Wilkinsburg.

