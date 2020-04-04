All apartments in West York
1238 W King St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

1238 W King St

1238 West King Street · (717) 220-0201
Location

1238 West King Street, West York, PA 17404
West York

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1238 W King St · Avail. now

$1,295

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1872 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 5 Bedroom 1 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

This is a must see! Beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom. This home features stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, first floor washer dryer hookups, and off street parks. With these features this home wont last long
Pets allowed. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

All Utilities paid by Tenant
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, dishwasher
.
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5680120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 W King St have any available units?
1238 W King St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1238 W King St have?
Some of 1238 W King St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 W King St currently offering any rent specials?
1238 W King St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 W King St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 W King St is pet friendly.
Does 1238 W King St offer parking?
No, 1238 W King St does not offer parking.
Does 1238 W King St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 W King St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 W King St have a pool?
No, 1238 W King St does not have a pool.
Does 1238 W King St have accessible units?
No, 1238 W King St does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 W King St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 W King St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 W King St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 W King St does not have units with air conditioning.
