1238 W King St

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly all utils included recently renovated stainless steel

Remodeled 5 Bedroom 1 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.



This is a must see! Beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom. This home features stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, first floor washer dryer hookups, and off street parks. With these features this home wont last long

Pets allowed. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.



All Utilities paid by Tenant

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, dishwasher

.

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



