Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weigelstown, PA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
2779 Danielle Dr.
2779 Danielle Drive, Weigelstown, PA
2779 Danielle Dr. Available 07/03/20 Single Family Home - Ranch style home in Dover Township. 13'11" x 17'9" Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with appliances, 17' x 13' Sunroom, 16'11" x 20'3" Den in basement, Wet bar in basement.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3622 KORTNI DRIVE
3622 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3624 KORTNI DRIVE
3624 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3620 KORTNI DRIVE
3620 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Weigelstown
1 Unit Available
3626 KORTNI DRIVE
3626 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Brand New Construction starting ! Available for move in December 2020!
Results within 1 mile of Weigelstown

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
2606 Broad St.
2606 Broad Street, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1632 sqft
2606 Broad St. Available 08/02/20 Available in August!! - Available in August!!!!!! Charming 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD
2060 Greenbriar Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1120 sqft
2060 Greenbriar Road, York, PA 17404 - Remodeled brick rancher with large yard and garage. New roof, all new interior paint, finished basement with recently installed waterproofing system, newer energy efficient windows.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1742 ROCKY RD
1742 Rocky Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1325 sqft
1742 Rocky Rd. ***Dover school district*** - Due to the mandated Shut Down by Governor Tom Wolf, we are not able to show properties until further notice.

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3113 Glen Hollow Drive
3113 Glen Hollow Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1440 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
Results within 5 miles of Weigelstown

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2858 Woodmont Drive
2858 Woodmont Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Town Home - Located in Manchester Township/Central Schools this town home offers a large 13'6" x 11'10" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 11' x 9'3" kitchen with appliances. Home is a total of 2,086 square feet with a 1 car garage and rear deck.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
643 W. Philadelphia St.
643 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
643 W. Philadelphia St. Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video (RLNE5821209)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2720 N. Susquehanna Trail
2720 North Susquehanna Trail, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1456 sqft
Central School District! Photos coming Soon!! - Country Living!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath farm house for rent. Enjoy the front porch and large Yard!! Washer & Dryer hook ups in Basement. Lots of space! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2121 Narnia Dr.
2121 Narnia Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Rancher - Wonderfully landscaped 3 Bedroom rancher is Central school District. 2 car garage, 2 full bath with cathedral ceilings throughout. 4'x6' master bedroom walk-in closet, jetted tub in master bathroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
1645 North Dr.
1645 North Drive, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderfully landscaped 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher - Beautiful rear brick patio, fenced in rear yard, shed and mature landscaping. Central Air conditioning and attached 2 car garage. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, heat source is gas.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
927 W. POPLAR STREET
927 West Poplar Street, York, PA
927 W. Poplar Street York, PA - Recently renovated 5 bedroom 1 bath home located in the West End of York City. Move in ready. Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renters insurance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Devers
1 Unit Available
725 Fahs St
725 Fahs Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
806 sqft
725 Fahs St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br detached home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Devers
1 Unit Available
891 Tioga Street
891 Tioga St, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
891 Tioga Street Available 06/26/20 Semi Detached - Large semi-detached home in York featuring a big 21'7" x 11' Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator. Full concrete basement. Storage room off kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1240 Stonehaven Way
1240 Stonehaven Way, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town House Located in Spring Garden Township featuring a large 31'2" x 21'5" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 12'8" x 9'6" Kitchen with appliances, 15' x 13'4" Family Room in finished basement. 1 Car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
647 Lincoln St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest York
1 Unit Available
532 N. BEAVER STREET
532 North Beaver Street, York, PA
532 N. Beaver Street York, PA 17401 - 5 bedroom 1 bath house w/EIK, Dining room, Living room, 5 bedrooms. NO PETS! NO SMOKING! Nice size yard w/fence. Tenant mows and clears snow.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic Newton Square
1 Unit Available
35 S. Penn St., Apt. 2
35 South Penn Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
35 S. Penn St., Apt. 2 Available 06/25/20 3 Bedroom near Penn Market - Central location Close to shopping and downtown Off street parking This apartment is located on S. Penn St. near Penns Market and close to many amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest York
1 Unit Available
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 3 bedroom - 1 bath This 3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Salem Square
1 Unit Available
501 W. King St., Apt. 3
501 West King Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious and Unique 3 Bedroom with Parking-York City SD Video in Photos! - A 3 bedroom apartment located at 501 W. King St. 3rd fl. Spacious apartment with hardwood floor and white walls. Bathroom has ceramic tiles.

