2940 BARLEY CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move right in to this beautiful ranch END UNIT in the highly desirable Wheatland Community. Step into the spacious living room which features a gorgeous cathedral ceiling. The kitchen boasts an eat-in area, a pantry and an abundance of cabinet space. The master suite is oversized with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The additional bedroom can be used as a 2nd bedroom or home office. Attached 2 car garage with shelving for extra storage. Patio with privacy fence and retractable awning is the perfect place to relax. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood but close to amenities. First time rental!