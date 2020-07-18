2940 BARLEY CIRCLE

Amenities
Move right in to this beautiful ranch END UNIT in the highly desirable Wheatland Community. Step into the spacious living room which features a gorgeous cathedral ceiling. The kitchen boasts an eat-in area, a pantry and an abundance of cabinet space. The master suite is oversized with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The additional bedroom can be used as a 2nd bedroom or home office. Attached 2 car garage with shelving for extra storage. Patio with privacy fence and retractable awning is the perfect place to relax. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood but close to amenities. First time rental!