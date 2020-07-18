All apartments in Weigelstown
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

2940 BARLEY CIRCLE

2940 Barley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Barley Circle, Weigelstown, PA 17315
Weigelstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move right in to this beautiful ranch END UNIT in the highly desirable Wheatland Community. Step into the spacious living room which features a gorgeous cathedral ceiling. The kitchen boasts an eat-in area, a pantry and an abundance of cabinet space. The master suite is oversized with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The additional bedroom can be used as a 2nd bedroom or home office. Attached 2 car garage with shelving for extra storage. Patio with privacy fence and retractable awning is the perfect place to relax. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood but close to amenities. First time rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE have any available units?
2940 BARLEY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weigelstown, PA.
What amenities does 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE have?
Some of 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2940 BARLEY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weigelstown.
Does 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 BARLEY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
