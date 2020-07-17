All apartments in Weigelstown
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3622 Kortni Dr

3622 Kortini Drive · (717) 220-0201
Location

3622 Kortini Drive, Weigelstown, PA 17315
Weigelstown

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3622 Kortni Dr Available 12/01/20 Brand new 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home, Be the first to live here! - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

Come check out this beautiful new home in a duplex setting. The property features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, and washer/dryer hook ups. Also, a full size unfinished basement perfect for storage. Located in a beautiful quiet neighborhood. Schedule your showing today! You don't want to miss this! Construction will be completed December 2020
Here is a link to a virtual tour
https://www.dropbox.com/s/po0s1pmy4c8x513/duplex%2020%20sec%20burk.mp4?dl=0

Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Kortni Dr have any available units?
3622 Kortni Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weigelstown, PA.
What amenities does 3622 Kortni Dr have?
Some of 3622 Kortni Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Kortni Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Kortni Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Kortni Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3622 Kortni Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weigelstown.
Does 3622 Kortni Dr offer parking?
No, 3622 Kortni Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3622 Kortni Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 Kortni Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Kortni Dr have a pool?
No, 3622 Kortni Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Kortni Dr have accessible units?
No, 3622 Kortni Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Kortni Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3622 Kortni Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3622 Kortni Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3622 Kortni Dr has units with air conditioning.
