Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

3622 Kortni Dr Available 12/01/20 Brand new 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home, Be the first to live here! - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.



Come check out this beautiful new home in a duplex setting. The property features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, and washer/dryer hook ups. Also, a full size unfinished basement perfect for storage. Located in a beautiful quiet neighborhood. Schedule your showing today! You don't want to miss this! Construction will be completed December 2020

Here is a link to a virtual tour

https://www.dropbox.com/s/po0s1pmy4c8x513/duplex%2020%20sec%20burk.mp4?dl=0



Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807493)