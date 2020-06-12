/
34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Souderton, PA
46 GREEN STREET
46 Green Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
690 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower level unit in Souderton, Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen. Close to parks, dining, shopping, and public transportation.
31 W CHESTNUT STREET
31 West Chestnut Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2nd floor 2 BR / 1 Bath unit is available for rent beginning June 18, 2020. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat & hot water) and cable/internet service. Property owner pays for water/sewer and trash.
Results within 1 mile of Souderton
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Souderton
Village Square
422 Main St, Harleysville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
Welcome home to Village Square Apartments. Our peaceful and picturesque community offers residents brightly updated 1-and 2-bedroom apartments.
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1033 sqft
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1021 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Tenants get access to a gym, playground, and pool on site. Close to I-476. Hike at nearby Evansburg State Park.
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1768 sqft
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
618 N CANNON AVENUE
618 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Conveniently located charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom end unit home. Spacious kitchen with an island for entertaining, gas cooking and dishwasher and still plenty of room for a table and chairs. Living room is also spacious.
1113 W MAIN ST
1113 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
If you want a clean 2B1B but don't want to pay a lot for it, this is the place. It doesn't have all the bells and whistle but can save you money. Off street parking. Laundry in the Bldg. Hot and cold water included. Trash included.
404 FREEDOM CIRCLE
404 Freedom Circle, Kulpsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
First floor Easy-entry unit. It has beautiful new engineering wood floor, totally renovated, LR, DR, Eat-in-kitchen, 2BR, 1 1/2 baths, updated kitchen, fireplace, and covered patio.
529 S MAIN STREET
529 Main Street, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Welcome to 525 1/2 south main street! A incredible unit for the price! You get your own partially fenced backyard and a covered fence with around 1100 square feet of interior living space.
4 E TEMPLE STREET
4 E Temple Ave, Sellersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3588 sqft
Second floor, very spacious. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Available now
Results within 10 miles of Souderton
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1303 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
