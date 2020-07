Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking

Sellersville spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath first floor twin $1025/mo - Spacious Twin with large living room and main bedroom and second bedroom with new carpet and new laminate flooring in Livingroom and hall. Eat in Kitchen. All rooms located on first floor.

All freshly painted! Off street parking available and nice sized rear yard to relax in. Close to 309 and ridge road. Convenient to town as well. Central air conditioning. Pennridge Schools.



No Pets Allowed



