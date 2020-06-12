/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:10 PM
23 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Royersford, PA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
10 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1012 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 02:44pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Results within 1 mile of Royersford
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 Stratford Ct
1408 Stratford Court, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1627 sqft
Beautiful 2br with loft End Unit Condo in Montgomery Brook - Welcome to this great 3 level spacious Townhouse syle condo over looking open area and tennis courts.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2112 Foxmeadow Cir
2112 Foxmeadow Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft and Lots of Storage - Property Id: 120267 2112 Foxmeadow Circle Royersford PA Large 2nd floor unit in Montgomery brook Condo's Nonsmoking 2-Bedrooms with Loft and lots of storage 2 Full Baths Master
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1912 FOXMEADOW CIRCLE
1912 Foxmeadow Circle, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1469 sqft
Beautiful Condo in the desirable Montgomery Brooke Community and Landlord pays HOA FEE . Large open floor plan with loft and a room for extra storage. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and enjoy all amenities included with the rent.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
912 FOXMEADOW DR
912 Foxmeadow Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Look no for further your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet.
Results within 5 miles of Royersford
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Results within 10 miles of Royersford
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
18 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
47 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
30 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1034 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
20 LE FORGE COURT
20 Le Forge Court, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Welcome to 20 Le Forge Ct, a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor condo in the beautiful Chesterbrook community.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
156 W KING ST #2
156 West King Street, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Welcome home to 156 W. King Street in Malvern Boro! First Floor, Unit #2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1423 WASHINGTON PLACE
1423 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
946 sqft
Welcome to this cozy condo in Chesterbrook~s Eagles Ridge.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1023 WASHINGTON PL #23
1023 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Updated and convenient Chesterbrook 2Br, 2Ba second floor unit.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
424 PAWLINGS RD #B
424 Pawlings Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location Location!!! Easily commute to King of Prussia and major routes of 202 & 76 or drive just 5 minutes to the shops and resturants of downtown Phoenixville.
Similar Pages
Royersford 1 BedroomsRoyersford 2 BedroomsRoyersford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoyersford 3 BedroomsRoyersford Accessible Apartments
Royersford Apartments with BalconyRoyersford Apartments with GarageRoyersford Apartments with GymRoyersford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoyersford Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAHorsham, PA
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PANarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PAAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PA