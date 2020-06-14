23 Apartments for rent in Red Lion, PA with hardwood floors
Forget the dropping of the ball on New Year's Eve -- Red Lion drops a cigar to celebrate the historical importance of cigar making to the town.
Red Lion is a small town of 6,300 residents, located in York County, in central Pennsylvania. As part of the Susquehanna Valley, it's a town with an agricultural and manufacturing past, much of which is still evident in businesses and with the properties on the outskirts of town. It is convenient to the larger metropolitan areas of York, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Baltimore, and Washington D.C., making it a growing destination for folks who don't mind a bit of a commute. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Red Lion renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.