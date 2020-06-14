23 Apartments for rent in Red Lion, PA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Red Lion renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
453 Summit Dr.
453 Summit Drive, Red Lion, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,575
Single Family Home - Great Red Lion Borough location and lovely setting surrounds this split level home. Big 21'3" x 12'9" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 13' x 11' Kitchen with oven/range and dishwasher. 17'4" x 13' Family Room.
Results within 10 miles of Red Lion

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Springdale
1 Unit Available
114 E Jackson St.
114 East Jackson Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1216 sqft
3 Bedroom House for Rent! - Available Now!! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent! Backyard, Off-street parking! Hardwood floors and carpet throughout home. Call or text 717.430.0574 for more information! ***Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Grantley
1 Unit Available
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1709 sqft
515 Dupont Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1863 Seaks Run Road
1863 Seaks Run Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1863 Seaks Run Road Available 08/03/20 Single Family Home - Breathtaking Log Home on over 4 acres in Springfield Township. This home is a short term lease only - lease must end August 2021.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
42 S. Penn St., Apt. 3
42 South Penn Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom-York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This one bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor of the building with both inside and fire escape access. There are hardwood floors throughout for easy cleaning.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
233 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom in Downtown York City, See Video walk through in photos! - This 2nd/3rd floor apartment is located on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia St. close to downtown York. Tenant pays gas and electric. On-street parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East York
1 Unit Available
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2
651 W Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom in York City SD - This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 600 block of W. Market St. convenient to public transportation and many other amenities.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$895
647 Lincoln St.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Salem Square
1 Unit Available
501 W. King St., Apt. 3
501 West King Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious and Unique 3 Bedroom with Parking-York City SD Video in Photos! - A 3 bedroom apartment located at 501 W. King St. 3rd fl. Spacious apartment with hardwood floor and white walls. Bathroom has ceramic tiles.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
219 E. South St.
219 East South Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom House -York City SD Video in pictures - (Traduccin en Espaol localizado al final de la pgina) Refinished hardwood floors Freshly painted walls Washer/dryer hookups Small private yard Average size dining and living room A single family

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
1046 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$925
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 Available 06/23/20 Large 4 bedroom apartment East End of York City - This spacious four bedroom apartment is located in the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. on the East side of York City.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Salem Square
1 Unit Available
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traduccin al Espaol localizado al final de la pgina) Refinished hardwood floors Freshly painted walls Sizable rooms with lots of closet space Built in

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2600 VIREO ROAD
2600 Vireo Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2239 sqft
Dallastown Schools - 2200 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home on 3/4 acre yard with hardwood floors, living room with large windows, open kitchen/dining area with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1517 2nd ave
1517 2nd Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1500 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR/1 BA Duplex in Elmwood - Property Id: 252440 Updated home, modern kitchen in Spring Garden Township. Finished attic but no heating. Nice yard, front porch, deck and rear car port. Courtesy Washer and Dryer and 4 window unit ACs.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
559 WEST PHILADELPHIA STREET
559 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$925
559 W. Philadelphia Street York, PA 17401 - 5 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the West End of York City. Updated kitchen, new appliances, freshly painted throughout. Open living room to dining area with large eat in kitchen. Bathroom with tub/shower.

1 of 1

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
701 Madison Ave # 1ST FL
701 Madison Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom Apartment On The Avenues - 1st Floor 2 bedroom apartment on the "Avenues" Hardwood floors& very spacious rooms. Large wrap around porch on this corner lot property, Nice yard (RLNE4748338)
City Guide for Red Lion, PA

Forget the dropping of the ball on New Year's Eve -- Red Lion drops a cigar to celebrate the historical importance of cigar making to the town.

Red Lion is a small town of 6,300 residents, located in York County, in central Pennsylvania. As part of the Susquehanna Valley, it's a town with an agricultural and manufacturing past, much of which is still evident in businesses and with the properties on the outskirts of town. It is convenient to the larger metropolitan areas of York, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Baltimore, and Washington D.C., making it a growing destination for folks who don't mind a bit of a commute. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Red Lion, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Red Lion renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

