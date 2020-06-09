All apartments in Quakertown
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:10 PM

216 JEFFERSON COURT

216 Jefferson Court · (215) 453-7653
Location

216 Jefferson Court, Quakertown, PA 18951
Quakertown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
Great opportunity to rent a home that is updated Throughout in Quakertown Borough! This lovely three bedroom Town Home is Move In Ready with New Carpet being Installed, Freshly Painted, Updated Bathrooms & Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Island. First floor Laundry, Slider in Dining Room Opens to Your Private Rear Yard that Includes a Patio and Storage room. Charming Community includes a Community Pool, Basket Ball Courts, Playground, & Lawn. Easy access to Shopping, Easy Commute to Turnpike & Rt 309.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

