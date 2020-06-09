216 JEFFERSON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

Great opportunity to rent a home that is updated Throughout in Quakertown Borough! This lovely three bedroom Town Home is Move In Ready with New Carpet being Installed, Freshly Painted, Updated Bathrooms & Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Island. First floor Laundry, Slider in Dining Room Opens to Your Private Rear Yard that Includes a Patio and Storage room. Charming Community includes a Community Pool, Basket Ball Courts, Playground, & Lawn. Easy access to Shopping, Easy Commute to Turnpike & Rt 309.