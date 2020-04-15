All apartments in Prospect Park
1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

1112 Pennsylvania Avenue · (215) 313-3777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1112 Pennsylvania Avenue, Prospect Park, PA 19076

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1184 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Yes!!! A single family home has come on the market. Available for immediate rental. Freshly painted... Bright and sunny... Move in ready... Lots of storage space in the basement and attic. Nice sized bedrooms. This one has a huge back yard and driveway parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and the library is behind the house. The owner does not allow pets. Minutes from 95, 476, The Airport and The John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge. The train to center city is less than 1 Block Away. Tenant is responsible for water, sewer, gas and electric. The owner requires first, last and 1 months security prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have any available units?
1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have?
Some of 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
