1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Yes!!! A single family home has come on the market. Available for immediate rental. Freshly painted... Bright and sunny... Move in ready... Lots of storage space in the basement and attic. Nice sized bedrooms. This one has a huge back yard and driveway parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and the library is behind the house. The owner does not allow pets. Minutes from 95, 476, The Airport and The John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge. The train to center city is less than 1 Block Away. Tenant is responsible for water, sewer, gas and electric. The owner requires first, last and 1 months security prior to move in.