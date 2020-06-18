Amenities

To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.

https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/



This 3 Bed Home at 160 Manatawny Street Pottstown PA 19464 includes a Small Deck, Small Yard

Located in Pottstown & Pottstown School District.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathroom:1

Market Rent: $1295

Security Deposit: $1295

**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier's Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**



All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'



Special Amenities: Small Deck, Small Yard

Heat: Gas

Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Gas, (Water, Sewer, Trash Billed by CPM)

Appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

Accommodations: Outside Smoking Only, Section 8 Considered, Pets considered with a Pet Screening ($25), A $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and $25 Monthly Pet Rent will be Required.



SEE ALL AVAILABLE LISTINGS @ https://www.compass.property/available-rentals/



Available Now

