Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

160 Manatawny Street

160 Manatawny Street · (717) 921-4004
Location

160 Manatawny Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
Downtown North

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.
https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/

This 3 Bed Home at 160 Manatawny Street Pottstown PA 19464 includes a Small Deck, Small Yard
Located in Pottstown & Pottstown School District.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathroom:1
Market Rent: $1295
Security Deposit: $1295
**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**

All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'

Special Amenities: Small Deck, Small Yard
Heat: Gas
Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Gas, (Water, Sewer, Trash Billed by CPM)
Appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
Accommodations: Outside Smoking Only, Section 8 Considered, Pets considered with a Pet Screening ($25), A $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and $25 Monthly Pet Rent will be Required.

SEE ALL AVAILABLE LISTINGS @ https://www.compass.property/available-rentals/ COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC ***WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
