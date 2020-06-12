/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
101 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth Meeting
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
8 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth Meeting
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Chestnut Hill
65 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1269 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1077 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
32 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Last updated June 8 at 07:26pm
Upper Roxborough
7 Units Available
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
855 sqft
This community provides off-street parking along with onsite laundry facilities and fitness center. Apartments available with one or two bedrooms, and each features hardwood flooring and central AC. Located just steps from Ivyridge Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
Upper Roxborough
15 Units Available
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
This community offers controlled-access entry, beautiful landscaping, and a resident referral bonus. Redesigned apartment homes feature new windows and appliances, and pets are allowed. Wissahickon Valley Park and the Andorra Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated May 19 at 12:12pm
Germany Hill
9 Units Available
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just minutes from Pachella Fields and ShopRite of Roxborough, this community offers residents a new fitness center, free trash collection, and onsite laundry. Units have brand new kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting, and are pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Dearnley Park
1 Unit Available
253 Shawmont Ave
253 Shawmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1400 sqft
Available now! Located in the quiet Green Tree Run Community . This gorgeous 2 bedroom bi-level condo features ample natural light, up-to date appliances, granite counter tops, a lovely balcony and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
254 E HECTOR STREET
254 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1220 sqft
Location, location, location! Ideal townhome in the heart of Conshohocken, just blocks from Fayette Street's restaurants and bars. Easy access to the train, I-476, I-76 and I-276. This could be considered a 2 or 3 bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1168 sqft
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Corner Unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE
1640 Oakwood Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1120 sqft
New Rental Listing at Oak Hill Condominiums, Penn Valley, Pa. Stunning, total renovation. This corner home has been upgraded and is available immediately.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Manayunk
1 Unit Available
4 LEVERINGTON AVENUE
4 Leverington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
23052 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Beautifully bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit featuring historic details, hardwood floors throughout, exposed beams, high ceilings, enormous industrial sized windows and modern amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Flourtown
1 Unit Available
1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE
1300 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
812 sqft
Newer built custom and chic 2 bedroom/2 bathroom luxury apartment living offered by Builder Samuel Blake & the Blake Development Corp.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE
1750 Oakwood Ter, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1247 sqft
Just Renovated! Spacious immaculate, 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in 'Oak Hill Estates', Penn Valley. This is the rarely available extra large home with a the large, open country kitchen. This home has been completely rebuilt.
