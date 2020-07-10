/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Monroeville, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
28 Units Available
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
310 Jefferson Ct
310 Jefferson Court, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Check out this light-filled, ranch style 3BR/2 Bath home in Monroeville! It features a full kitchen with bar top, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and a huge outdoor deck perfect for hosting friends! Located in a quiet neighborhood part of
Results within 1 mile of Monroeville
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
959 5th Ave
959 5th Avenue, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
First floor unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
957 5th Ave
957 5th Avenue, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Top unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking.
Results within 5 miles of Monroeville
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
2145 Ardmore Blvd
2145 Ardmore Boulevard, Forest Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
1 Bedroom with Den Available 09/01/20 Now Available September! 1 Bedroom apartment w/ den in Forest Hills for $625/month. Hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen, access to laundry on site. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE4701206)
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
104 Georgetown Ln.
104 Georgetown Lane, Murrysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Three bd/4 bth townhouse in park like setting. - Property Id: 305754 This spacious townhouse/condo is located in an established park like setting.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7247 Beacon Hill Drive
7247 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7451 Light House Point
7451 Lighthouse Pt, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Available for a lease to begin right away! This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Amadell Apartments
1954 Amato Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Studio
$560
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles.
Results within 10 miles of Monroeville
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
14 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
10 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,580
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Similar Pages
Monroeville 1 BedroomsMonroeville 2 BedroomsMonroeville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonroeville 3 BedroomsMonroeville Apartments under $800Monroeville Apartments with Balcony
Monroeville Apartments with GarageMonroeville Apartments with GymMonroeville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonroeville Apartments with ParkingMonroeville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAIndiana, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA