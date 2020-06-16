All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

65 Millbridge St

65 Millbridge Street · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Millbridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Allentown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
65 Millbridge St Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Allentown, PGH! - Spacious bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit. With 2 FULL bathrooms and a SUPER convenient location (walkable to the T and Buslines), this place is a must-see!

Call today for more information or to set up a showing via (412) 212-7101!

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3494176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Millbridge St have any available units?
65 Millbridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Millbridge St have?
Some of 65 Millbridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Millbridge St currently offering any rent specials?
65 Millbridge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Millbridge St pet-friendly?
No, 65 Millbridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 65 Millbridge St offer parking?
No, 65 Millbridge St does not offer parking.
Does 65 Millbridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Millbridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Millbridge St have a pool?
No, 65 Millbridge St does not have a pool.
Does 65 Millbridge St have accessible units?
No, 65 Millbridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Millbridge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Millbridge St has units with dishwashers.
