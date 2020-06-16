Amenities

65 Millbridge St Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Allentown, PGH! - Spacious bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit. With 2 FULL bathrooms and a SUPER convenient location (walkable to the T and Buslines), this place is a must-see!



Call today for more information or to set up a showing via (412) 212-7101!



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3494176)