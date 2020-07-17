All apartments in Pittsburgh
5919 Nicholson St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5919 Nicholson St

5919 Nicholson Street · (412) 518-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5919 Nicholson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5919 Nicholson St · Avail. Aug 8

$1,575

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
5919 Nicholson St Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/1 Bath Available in Squirrel Hill! - Available: AUG 8th!

Description:
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters. Very clean and easy to maintain. Conveniently located. Close to groceries, shopping, restaurants, bus lines, etc. Stacked washer/dryer in unit on main floor.

Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!

Amenities:
Stainless steel appliances: Fridge, stove/oven (gas), microwave, dishwasher. washer/dryer, street parking, radiant heat, fireplace, cable ready, hardwood floors (carpeted bedrooms)

Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you. 

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant: Gas and Electric
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit! 
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check 
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit 
- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. 

Income
- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person. 

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE5886718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5919 Nicholson St have any available units?
5919 Nicholson St has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5919 Nicholson St have?
Some of 5919 Nicholson St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5919 Nicholson St currently offering any rent specials?
5919 Nicholson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5919 Nicholson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5919 Nicholson St is pet friendly.
Does 5919 Nicholson St offer parking?
No, 5919 Nicholson St does not offer parking.
Does 5919 Nicholson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5919 Nicholson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5919 Nicholson St have a pool?
No, 5919 Nicholson St does not have a pool.
Does 5919 Nicholson St have accessible units?
No, 5919 Nicholson St does not have accessible units.
Does 5919 Nicholson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5919 Nicholson St has units with dishwashers.

