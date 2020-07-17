Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge 24hr maintenance

5919 Nicholson St Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/1 Bath Available in Squirrel Hill! - Available: AUG 8th!



Description:

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters. Very clean and easy to maintain. Conveniently located. Close to groceries, shopping, restaurants, bus lines, etc. Stacked washer/dryer in unit on main floor.



Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!



Amenities:

Stainless steel appliances: Fridge, stove/oven (gas), microwave, dishwasher. washer/dryer, street parking, radiant heat, fireplace, cable ready, hardwood floors (carpeted bedrooms)



Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant: Gas and Electric

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent.



Income

- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



