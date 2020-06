Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

5916 Nicholson Street Available 07/01/20 Great 1st Floor Duplex in Shadyside! - Great 1st Floor Duplex with an updated kitchen with dishwasher and tile floors! 2 bedrooms plus an office. Very bright with separate Sun Room (off living room) -Hardwood Floors, Amazing location- close to Squirrel Hill shopping without the congestion! Laundry in Basement. For more available properties please visit www.realrealty.com.



(RLNE4032262)