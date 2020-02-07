5556 Covode Street

Amenities
6 Available 08/01/20 1 block from the CMU shuttle stop on Wightman.
1-2 blocks to bus lines: 58, 61, 64, 93 (15 min. to CMU, 25 min. to Oakland, 35 min. to downtown).
1 bedroom, 1 bath (400 sq. ft.).
Lower level apartment.
$1030 rent + $15 trash (extra $75 for 2nd person)..
Heat, gas, water, electricity included!
$50/month for each air conditioner.
Off-street parking available for $65/month.
Laundry on-site.
No pets.
No smoking.
Please call or email to schedule an appointment - please leave your phone number!
We do Skype showings!
Credit and criminal check.
1-20 for International Students.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=13075685
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5570319)