All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 5556 Covode Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
5556 Covode Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5556 Covode Street

5556 Covode Street · (412) 421-4874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Squirrel Hill South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5556 Covode Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
6 Available 08/01/20 1 block from the CMU shuttle stop on Wightman.
1-2 blocks to bus lines: 58, 61, 64, 93 (15 min. to CMU, 25 min. to Oakland, 35 min. to downtown).

1 bedroom, 1 bath (400 sq. ft.).
Lower level apartment.
$1030 rent + $15 trash (extra $75 for 2nd person)..
Heat, gas, water, electricity included!
$50/month for each air conditioner.
Off-street parking available for $65/month.
Laundry on-site.

No pets.
No smoking.

Please call or email to schedule an appointment - please leave your phone number!
We do Skype showings!
Credit and criminal check.
1-20 for International Students.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=13075685

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5570319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5556 Covode Street have any available units?
5556 Covode Street has a unit available for $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5556 Covode Street have?
Some of 5556 Covode Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5556 Covode Street currently offering any rent specials?
5556 Covode Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5556 Covode Street pet-friendly?
No, 5556 Covode Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5556 Covode Street offer parking?
Yes, 5556 Covode Street does offer parking.
Does 5556 Covode Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5556 Covode Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5556 Covode Street have a pool?
No, 5556 Covode Street does not have a pool.
Does 5556 Covode Street have accessible units?
No, 5556 Covode Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5556 Covode Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5556 Covode Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5556 Covode Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highland Village
450 Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity