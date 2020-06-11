Amenities

2439 Spring Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Great 3 Bedroom Brick Home with 2 Bathrooms & Fenced Yard! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located within seconds of the bus line, with easy access to the rest of the city. A unique layout, this property has lots of charm and flexibility. Not to mention, this unit has a fenced-in back yard and in-house laundry!



For more information or to set up a showing, text/call us via 412.212.7101!



*Tenant responsible for all utilities*



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



