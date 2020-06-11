All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2439 Spring

2439 Spring Street · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2439 Spring Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2439 Spring · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2439 Spring Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Great 3 Bedroom Brick Home with 2 Bathrooms & Fenced Yard! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located within seconds of the bus line, with easy access to the rest of the city. A unique layout, this property has lots of charm and flexibility. Not to mention, this unit has a fenced-in back yard and in-house laundry!

For more information or to set up a showing, text/call us via 412.212.7101!

*Tenant responsible for all utilities*

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE3728187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 Spring have any available units?
2439 Spring has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 2439 Spring currently offering any rent specials?
2439 Spring isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 Spring pet-friendly?
No, 2439 Spring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2439 Spring offer parking?
No, 2439 Spring does not offer parking.
Does 2439 Spring have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2439 Spring offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 Spring have a pool?
No, 2439 Spring does not have a pool.
Does 2439 Spring have accessible units?
No, 2439 Spring does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 Spring have units with dishwashers?
No, 2439 Spring does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2439 Spring have units with air conditioning?
No, 2439 Spring does not have units with air conditioning.
