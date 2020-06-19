All apartments in Pittsburgh
1303 Denniston Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:38 PM

1303 Denniston Street

1303 Denniston Street · (866) 500-7064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1303 Denniston Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 3324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY May 31, 2020 & RECEIVE FIRST FULL MONTH FREE ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances. Reserve this home before it's gone, while we put on the finishing touches! For more accurate information on features of the home and our PET FRIENDLY policies, please visit wripm.com. Please click the "Request a tour" option at the top right of the page to schedule your tour today. Once your information is submitted, our leasing professional will contact you. Information deemed reliable, but not warranted.Please contact our PA Referral Partner: Donna Tidwell - Cell 724-244-0470 with Vernon Realty Services.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Denniston Street have any available units?
1303 Denniston Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 1303 Denniston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Denniston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Denniston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Denniston Street is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Denniston Street offer parking?
No, 1303 Denniston Street does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Denniston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Denniston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Denniston Street have a pool?
No, 1303 Denniston Street does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Denniston Street have accessible units?
No, 1303 Denniston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Denniston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Denniston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Denniston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Denniston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
