Pittsburgh, PA
130 Dilworth Street
130 Dilworth Street

130 Dilworth Street · (412) 212-7101
Location

130 Dilworth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mount Washington

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
130 Dilworth Street Available 05/01/21 Available May 2021 - 3 Bedroom Home in Mt. Washington! - This spacious home w/ open concept living and hardwood floors, this home has lots of character. The kitchen comes equipped w/ stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space for storage. Not to mention, a large back porch and yard area, perfect for entertaining.

For more information, text/call us at 412.212.7101!

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2729135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Dilworth Street have any available units?
130 Dilworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Dilworth Street have?
Some of 130 Dilworth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Dilworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 Dilworth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Dilworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 Dilworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 130 Dilworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 130 Dilworth Street does offer parking.
Does 130 Dilworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Dilworth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Dilworth Street have a pool?
No, 130 Dilworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 Dilworth Street have accessible units?
No, 130 Dilworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Dilworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Dilworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
