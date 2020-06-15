Amenities
130 Dilworth Street Available 05/01/21 Available May 2021 - 3 Bedroom Home in Mt. Washington! - This spacious home w/ open concept living and hardwood floors, this home has lots of character. The kitchen comes equipped w/ stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space for storage. Not to mention, a large back porch and yard area, perfect for entertaining.
For more information, text/call us at 412.212.7101!
QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
