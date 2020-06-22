All apartments in Pittsburgh
1139 Brabec Street - 1

1139 Brabec Street · (412) 520-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1139 Brabec Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Troy Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
media room
e-payments
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
internet access
media room
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***

6/5/20

Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/P3JtBs

This unit is not eligible for section 8.

***Please Read The Entire Ad***

This one bedroom efficiency is situated in the quiet little neighborhood of Troy Hill. It features a large bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen/dining/living area, washer and dryer hookups in the basement, and central air conditioning. There is a park just a few steps down the road, Allegheny General Hospital is about a 15 minute walk away and Penn Brewery is a 5 minute walk away.

Situated right above the historic Deutschtown and the amazing Penn Brewery. It is also in close proximity to Allegheny General Hospital, The Mexican War Streets, and The Garden City Theater. Close to Downtown, The Strip District, National Aviary, Heinz Field, PNC Park, Rivers Casino.

Parking: Street parking only.

Tenant's Utility Responsibilities: gas, electric, cable, internet.

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets are permitted. Dogs must not be on the restricted breeds list. Contact us regarding our pet policy.

Pay your rent online
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC

For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Brabec Street - 1 have any available units?
1139 Brabec Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1139 Brabec Street - 1 have?
Some of 1139 Brabec Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Brabec Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Brabec Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Brabec Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1139 Brabec Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1139 Brabec Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Brabec Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1139 Brabec Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Brabec Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Brabec Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1139 Brabec Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Brabec Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1139 Brabec Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Brabec Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Brabec Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
