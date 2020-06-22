1139 Brabec Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking e-payments internet access media room

***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***



Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/P3JtBs



This unit is not eligible for section 8.



This one bedroom efficiency is situated in the quiet little neighborhood of Troy Hill. It features a large bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen/dining/living area, washer and dryer hookups in the basement, and central air conditioning. There is a park just a few steps down the road, Allegheny General Hospital is about a 15 minute walk away and Penn Brewery is a 5 minute walk away.



Situated right above the historic Deutschtown and the amazing Penn Brewery. It is also in close proximity to Allegheny General Hospital, The Mexican War Streets, and The Garden City Theater. Close to Downtown, The Strip District, National Aviary, Heinz Field, PNC Park, Rivers Casino.



Parking: Street parking only.



Tenant's Utility Responsibilities: gas, electric, cable, internet.



NO SMOKING



Pets: Pets are permitted. Dogs must not be on the restricted breeds list. Contact us regarding our pet policy.



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.



The Full House LLC



For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc