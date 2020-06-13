49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Phoenixville, PA

Hmmm. How do you define a little city like Phoenixville? Well, the times are changing and the city is in rebirth-renaissance mode, but we'll give you the rundown, the lowdown, and all the renting tips you will need to find a happy new home in this treasure of a town.

Located less than 30 miles from Philadelphia, along the shores of the Schuylkill River and French Creek, Phoenixville has a lot of small town charm packed into its tiny boundaries. There are over 30 churches, a whole world of outdoors-lovin' fun, a quaint downtown with street-side murals, as well as lots of local music, with concerts, street musicians, and annual festivities.

If all this sounds pretty freakin' awesome, that's because it is. In 2010, the city was named one of the "10 Awesome Neighborhoods To Call Home" in Philadelphia Magazine, making this little borough a well-known future-home for renters in search of brighter horizons. Rental rates range from about $700 to over $2,000, giving renters plenty of options to choose from, including cheap apartments, luxury apartments, townhomes, and even a few rental homes.

When it comes to amenities, the apartment communities in Phoenixville come with long lists of extra perks. Laundry facilities, swimming pools, elevators, community rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, business centers, on-site salons, playgrounds, and 24-hour maintenance can make life super sweet for local renters. And, for the environmentally-minded, you can even find places with recycling areas.

Pet friendly apartments and other property rentals are easy to find around here, however size and breed restrictions vary from place to place. Those with bigger dogs may have a little more difficulty finding a dog-friendly pad, but they do exist and can be found with enough due-diligence. Expect to pay an additional pet deposit, ranging from $100 to $300.

Now that you've got the feel of this little city, it's time to get out there and see everything for yourself. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more