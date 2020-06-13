Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Phoenixville, PA

Finding an apartment in Phoenixville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Gate Woods
743 Starr St, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
This community is nestled in a wooded setting but still nearby the shopping and recreation along Starr Street. The pet-friendly property has on-site laundry facilities, and the units feature a range of appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Phoenixville

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
400 Meadowview Ln
400 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
940 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Roomy 2 Bed Condo - Property Id: 141295 Very nice spacious condo in a safe beautiful community. Minimum income $4000/ month. Minimum credit 675, co-signer welcome. Small non shedding mature dog considered.
Results within 5 miles of Phoenixville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 30 at 02:02pm
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2112 Foxmeadow Cir
2112 Foxmeadow Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft and Lots of Storage - Property Id: 120267 2112 Foxmeadow Circle Royersford PA Large 2nd floor unit in Montgomery brook Condo's Nonsmoking 2-Bedrooms with Loft and lots of storage 2 Full Baths Master

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
108 FIR DRIVE
108 Fir Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1560 sqft
FABULOUS unit in the ever popular Perkiomen Woods community and SPRINGFORD School District. There is PLENTY of room in the bright and cheery home. Newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
334-2R E MAIN ST #334-2R
334 E Main St, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
This is a second floor 1 bedroom unit ready for immediate occupancy. This unit is in a great location with easy access to shopping and public transportation. The Landlord will consider a pet with restrictions and additional rent for the pet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1423 WASHINGTON PLACE
1423 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
946 sqft
Welcome to this cozy condo in Chesterbrook~s Eagles Ridge.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
251 YORKTOWN CT
251 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Located well back in the Charlestown Oaks development in Malvern where you can enjoy the peace and quiet. Development has tennis court and play ground.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
112 PATRIOTS PATH
112 Patriots Path, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to an amazing end unit in Atwater. Foyer with hardwood floors. Family room on first level with French doors. Can be used as a 4th bedroom. 2nd level is the Open living space with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of Phoenixville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
35 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
46 Units Available
Marchwood Apartment Homes
105 Coach Ln, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Welcome Home to Marchwood Apartment Homes, a distinctive rental community located in desirable Exton, PA, Chester County.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
41 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,344
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Phoenixville, PA

Hmmm. How do you define a little city like Phoenixville? Well, the times are changing and the city is in rebirth-renaissance mode, but we'll give you the rundown, the lowdown, and all the renting tips you will need to find a happy new home in this treasure of a town.

Located less than 30 miles from Philadelphia, along the shores of the Schuylkill River and French Creek, Phoenixville has a lot of small town charm packed into its tiny boundaries. There are over 30 churches, a whole world of outdoors-lovin' fun, a quaint downtown with street-side murals, as well as lots of local music, with concerts, street musicians, and annual festivities.

If all this sounds pretty freakin' awesome, that's because it is. In 2010, the city was named one of the "10 Awesome Neighborhoods To Call Home" in Philadelphia Magazine, making this little borough a well-known future-home for renters in search of brighter horizons. Rental rates range from about $700 to over $2,000, giving renters plenty of options to choose from, including cheap apartments, luxury apartments, townhomes, and even a few rental homes.

When it comes to amenities, the apartment communities in Phoenixville come with long lists of extra perks. Laundry facilities, swimming pools, elevators, community rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, business centers, on-site salons, playgrounds, and 24-hour maintenance can make life super sweet for local renters. And, for the environmentally-minded, you can even find places with recycling areas.

Pet friendly apartments and other property rentals are easy to find around here, however size and breed restrictions vary from place to place. Those with bigger dogs may have a little more difficulty finding a dog-friendly pad, but they do exist and can be found with enough due-diligence. Expect to pay an additional pet deposit, ranging from $100 to $300.

Now that you've got the feel of this little city, it's time to get out there and see everything for yourself. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Phoenixville, PA

Finding an apartment in Phoenixville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

