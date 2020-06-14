/
1 bedroom apartments
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Perkasie, PA
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Perkasie
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1691 sqft
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.
129 N MAIN STREET
129 North Main Street, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
825 sqft
2nd Floor 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located near shopping, and recreation. In the heart of desirable Sellersville. One Parking Spot in Rear of Property. Street parking as well. Owner is a PA Licensed Realtor. NO PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Perkasie
201 Noble Street
201 Noble Street, Souderton, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
Souderton first floor 1 bedroom Apt $875/mo - Great Souderton 1 Bedroom first floor Apt in a nice Brick home, corner location convenient to downtown Souderton, shops and restaurants. Features include a spacious living room and Bedroom.
60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10
60 South County Line Road, Souderton, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
665 sqft
Top Floor Nestled in the heart of Souderton, Pennsylvania, lies a 55+ community called Indian Valley Apartments.
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.
Results within 10 miles of Perkasie
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
791 sqft
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
719 sqft
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Village Square
422 Main St, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
Welcome home to Village Square Apartments. Our peaceful and picturesque community offers residents brightly updated 1-and 2-bedroom apartments.
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
860 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Tenants get access to a gym, playground, and pool on site. Close to I-476. Hike at nearby Evansburg State Park.
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
703 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
625 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
650 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
979 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
799 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
28 HILLTOWN PIKE
28 Hilltown Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
2016 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Close to shopping - Hilltown Shopping Center and Montgomery Mall area. Rail service on the Doylestown line accessible at the Colmar station.
519 W 8TH STREET
519 West 8th Street, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 519 W 8TH STREET in Lansdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
