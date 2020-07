Amenities

Check out this spectacular rental located in Pen Argyl Borough. Complete with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and plenty of space to roam around! The unit is complete with new carpets, new kitchen, washer/dryer hook up, and the works. The best part is the landlord covers Heat, Water & Trash. Tenant just covers electricity and rent. Hurry up and be the first to reside in this great place. This is not your typical rental - Don't wait it won't last.