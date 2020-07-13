Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal air conditioning bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed on-site laundry hot tub internet access

Relax and enjoy a friendly place to call home... Norris Hills Apartments, our beautiful brick structured garden style apartments are situated on 14 rolling acres and designed for comfort and style. With location in a charming residential area, our apartments are conveniently located near Route 202, the Turnpike and both the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia Malls. Aside from being close to shopping, entertainment and fine dining, Norris Hills also offers the conveniences of a fitness center, refreshing swimming pool, and cyber cafe without ever having to leave the community.