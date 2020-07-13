All apartments in Norristown
Norristown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Norris Hills

1830 N Hills Dr · (484) 207-5146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA 19401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-9-95 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,034

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 10-10-110 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,062

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 5-5-47 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Norris Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
Relax and enjoy a friendly place to call home... Norris Hills Apartments, our beautiful brick structured garden style apartments are situated on 14 rolling acres and designed for comfort and style. With location in a charming residential area, our apartments are conveniently located near Route 202, the Turnpike and both the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia Malls. Aside from being close to shopping, entertainment and fine dining, Norris Hills also offers the conveniences of a fitness center, refreshing swimming pool, and cyber cafe without ever having to leave the community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $199
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: .
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage unit (4x8): $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Norris Hills have any available units?
Norris Hills has 12 units available starting at $1,034 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norristown, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
What amenities does Norris Hills have?
Some of Norris Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Norris Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Norris Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Norris Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Norris Hills is pet friendly.
Does Norris Hills offer parking?
Yes, Norris Hills offers parking.
Does Norris Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Norris Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Norris Hills have a pool?
Yes, Norris Hills has a pool.
Does Norris Hills have accessible units?
No, Norris Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Norris Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, Norris Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
