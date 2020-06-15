All apartments in Newtown
Find more places like 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newtown, PA
/
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear

32 North Lincoln Avenue · (215) 495-3050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newtown
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

32 North Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Rear · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Newtown Carriage House - Property Id: 294029

Wonderful opportunity to rent a lovely two-bedroom, one bath Carriage House in a quiet setting in Newtown Borough. This renovated 1100 square foot carriage house has updated appliances, floors, kitchen and bathroom, and central air conditioning. Washer and dryer are included. There is off-street parking and a slate patio overlooking a vegetable garden. The location is an easy walk into downtown restaurants and shops, and a short bike ride to Tyler Park. Available August 1, 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294029
Property Id 294029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear have any available units?
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear have?
Some of 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear currently offering any rent specials?
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear pet-friendly?
No, 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newtown.
Does 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear offer parking?
Yes, 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear does offer parking.
Does 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear have a pool?
No, 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear does not have a pool.
Does 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear have accessible units?
No, 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newtown 1 BedroomsNewtown 2 Bedrooms
Newtown Apartments with GarageNewtown Dog Friendly Apartments
Newtown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Princeton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PABrowns Mills, NJRobbinsville, NJAshland, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJ
Bristol, PALeisuretowne, NJLambertville, NJBradley Gardens, NJEllisburg, NJFranklin Park, NJKulpsville, PASomerville, NJMartinsville, NJPine Hill, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity