32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear

Wonderful opportunity to rent a lovely two-bedroom, one bath Carriage House in a quiet setting in Newtown Borough. This renovated 1100 square foot carriage house has updated appliances, floors, kitchen and bathroom, and central air conditioning. Washer and dryer are included. There is off-street parking and a slate patio overlooking a vegetable garden. The location is an easy walk into downtown restaurants and shops, and a short bike ride to Tyler Park. Available August 1, 2020

No Pets Allowed



