109 MADISON ST #47

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Welcome to a luxury Carriage House in prestigious Newtown Station in historic Newtown Boro. Located only a short distance from town to enjoy the quaint shops and restaurants, and very conveniently located to highways & rails for easy commute to Philly, New Jersey & New York. This lovely home offers the convenience of carefree townhouse living while affording the spacious square footage of a large single family home. You will find a desirable open floor plan with almost 3,800 square feet of living space, dramatic 9' ceilings on the first and second levels & hardwood flooring throughout. The neighborhood stays true to the historic nature of the Boro with the Federalist brick style architecture & classic landscaping. Enter through the covered front porch into the Foyer which opens to the expansive Living Room & Dining Room combo, complete with custom crown molding, millwork & dramatic columns. A convenient Powder Room and guest closet is located off the Foyer. Continue to the Family Room with gas fireplace, flanked by doors leading to the maintenance free private rear deck and opens to the Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Area. The Kitchen features a wall oven & built-in microwave, gas cooktop with downdraft exhaust, granite island with double stainless steel sinks & dishwasher, granite countertops, 42" custom cabinetry and pantry. From the Kitchen enter the large Laundry Room with included washer & dryer, utility sink, cabinetry & closet. A door from the Laundry Room opens to the 2 car garage with electric opener. The 2nd level is complete with 3 generous sized Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. The Master Suite features 2 nice-sized walk-in closets & a Master Bath with double vanities, stall shower & Jacuzzi tub. The Hall Bath has a double sink vanity and tub/shower combo & convenient linen closet directly outside the bath. Visit the 3rd level which offers an enormous finished Loft, affording many options including a 4th bedroom, 2nd Recreation Room, home office, the choice is yours! The huge basement with high ceilings provides an abundance of storage room.. Two zone gas heat & central air. Security system & sprinkler system. Landlord pays homeowner association fee which includes exterior building maintenance, lawn care, snow removal & trash removal. Also for sale, see MLS PABU497142.