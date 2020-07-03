All apartments in Newtown
109 MADISON ST #47

109 Madison Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

109 Madison Street, Newtown, PA 18940

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to a luxury Carriage House in prestigious Newtown Station in historic Newtown Boro. Located only a short distance from town to enjoy the quaint shops and restaurants, and very conveniently located to highways & rails for easy commute to Philly, New Jersey & New York. This lovely home offers the convenience of carefree townhouse living while affording the spacious square footage of a large single family home. You will find a desirable open floor plan with almost 3,800 square feet of living space, dramatic 9' ceilings on the first and second levels & hardwood flooring throughout. The neighborhood stays true to the historic nature of the Boro with the Federalist brick style architecture & classic landscaping. Enter through the covered front porch into the Foyer which opens to the expansive Living Room & Dining Room combo, complete with custom crown molding, millwork & dramatic columns. A convenient Powder Room and guest closet is located off the Foyer. Continue to the Family Room with gas fireplace, flanked by doors leading to the maintenance free private rear deck and opens to the Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Area. The Kitchen features a wall oven & built-in microwave, gas cooktop with downdraft exhaust, granite island with double stainless steel sinks & dishwasher, granite countertops, 42" custom cabinetry and pantry. From the Kitchen enter the large Laundry Room with included washer & dryer, utility sink, cabinetry & closet. A door from the Laundry Room opens to the 2 car garage with electric opener. The 2nd level is complete with 3 generous sized Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. The Master Suite features 2 nice-sized walk-in closets & a Master Bath with double vanities, stall shower & Jacuzzi tub. The Hall Bath has a double sink vanity and tub/shower combo & convenient linen closet directly outside the bath. Visit the 3rd level which offers an enormous finished Loft, affording many options including a 4th bedroom, 2nd Recreation Room, home office, the choice is yours! The huge basement with high ceilings provides an abundance of storage room.. Two zone gas heat & central air. Security system & sprinkler system. Landlord pays homeowner association fee which includes exterior building maintenance, lawn care, snow removal & trash removal. Also for sale, see MLS PABU497142.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 MADISON ST #47 have any available units?
109 MADISON ST #47 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 MADISON ST #47 have?
Some of 109 MADISON ST #47's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 MADISON ST #47 currently offering any rent specials?
109 MADISON ST #47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 MADISON ST #47 pet-friendly?
No, 109 MADISON ST #47 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newtown.
Does 109 MADISON ST #47 offer parking?
Yes, 109 MADISON ST #47 offers parking.
Does 109 MADISON ST #47 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 MADISON ST #47 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 MADISON ST #47 have a pool?
No, 109 MADISON ST #47 does not have a pool.
Does 109 MADISON ST #47 have accessible units?
No, 109 MADISON ST #47 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 MADISON ST #47 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 MADISON ST #47 has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 MADISON ST #47 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 MADISON ST #47 has units with air conditioning.
