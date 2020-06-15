All apartments in Newtown Grant
Find more places like 48 Columbine Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newtown Grant, PA
/
48 Columbine Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

48 Columbine Circle

48 Columbine Circle · (215) 995-2191 ext. 2153032817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

48 Columbine Circle, Newtown Grant, PA 18940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 48 Columbine Circle · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Newtown Bucks - For Rent - Welcome to this spacious, warm and bright Model home. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 brick front colonial single-family home has lots of storage space and is located in the highly acclaimed Council Rock School district in Newtown Grant. Beautifully landscaped, enjoy the seasonal views from every window. Hardwood floor entry leads to large dining room and living room. Spacious kitchen with custom designed cabinets and side bar. Open concept kitchen and family room with non operable fireplace. French doors lead to over-sized deck with private backyard. The second floor boasts a large master bedroom suite with sitting room and full bath. The other three bedrooms are good-sized with one full bath. The finished basement with wood laminate flooring has lots of storage space. Enjoy the many amenities of living in Newtown Grant, including association pool, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse. Landlord pays association fee. NO SMOKING, First month's rent and two-month's security deposit due at lease signing.

(RLNE5767388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Columbine Circle have any available units?
48 Columbine Circle has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Columbine Circle have?
Some of 48 Columbine Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Columbine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
48 Columbine Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Columbine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 48 Columbine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newtown Grant.
Does 48 Columbine Circle offer parking?
No, 48 Columbine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 48 Columbine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Columbine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Columbine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 48 Columbine Circle has a pool.
Does 48 Columbine Circle have accessible units?
No, 48 Columbine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Columbine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Columbine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Columbine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Columbine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48 Columbine Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PANewtown, PALambertville, NJFeasterville, PAYardley, PAWarminster Heights, PACroydon, PA
Bristol, PAPennington, NJBurlington, NJBeverly, NJLawrenceville, NJRoebling, NJRockledge, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAFort Washington, PAChalfont, PAWyncote, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity