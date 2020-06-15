48 Columbine Circle

Amenities

Newtown Bucks - For Rent - Welcome to this spacious, warm and bright Model home. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 brick front colonial single-family home has lots of storage space and is located in the highly acclaimed Council Rock School district in Newtown Grant. Beautifully landscaped, enjoy the seasonal views from every window. Hardwood floor entry leads to large dining room and living room. Spacious kitchen with custom designed cabinets and side bar. Open concept kitchen and family room with non operable fireplace. French doors lead to over-sized deck with private backyard. The second floor boasts a large master bedroom suite with sitting room and full bath. The other three bedrooms are good-sized with one full bath. The finished basement with wood laminate flooring has lots of storage space. Enjoy the many amenities of living in Newtown Grant, including association pool, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse. Landlord pays association fee. NO SMOKING, First month's rent and two-month's security deposit due at lease signing.



(RLNE5767388)