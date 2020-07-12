Montgomery Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities car wash area courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Situated in Narberth, Pennsylvania, Montgomery Court is located in the prestigious Lower Merion school district with easy access to St. Joseph's University and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, as well as a short commute to Center City Philadelphia. Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature hardwood floors, revitalized kitchens with brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances as well as complimentary heat, hot water, cooking gas and gorgeous courtyard views. Residents enjoy all-inclusive amenities like beautiful gardens and courtyards and complimentary storage. Underground parking is available with Brand New Self Service Car Wash Center. Montgomery Court is just steps from the train station and the shops of Ardmore, and minutes from a wonderful selection of restaurants, nightlife and recreation. Plus, Center City Philadelphia is just 15 minutes away.