All apartments in Narberth
Find more places like
Montgomery Court Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Narberth, PA
/
Montgomery Court Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Montgomery Court Apartments

214 Price Ave · (610) 991-8420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Narberth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA 19072
Narberth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Studio

Unit B-13 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,275

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit G-24 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit J-12 · Avail. now

$1,510

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit D-32 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit H-12 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit F-34 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit I-31 · Avail. now

$1,685

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montgomery Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
car wash area
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Situated in Narberth, Pennsylvania, Montgomery Court is located in the prestigious Lower Merion school district with easy access to St. Joseph's University and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, as well as a short commute to Center City Philadelphia. Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature hardwood floors, revitalized kitchens with brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances as well as complimentary heat, hot water, cooking gas and gorgeous courtyard views. Residents enjoy all-inclusive amenities like beautiful gardens and courtyards and complimentary storage. Underground parking is available with Brand New Self Service Car Wash Center. Montgomery Court is just steps from the train station and the shops of Ardmore, and minutes from a wonderful selection of restaurants, nightlife and recreation. Plus, Center City Philadelphia is just 15 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 40 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Storage Details: Storage units: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Montgomery Court Apartments have any available units?
Montgomery Court Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Montgomery Court Apartments have?
Some of Montgomery Court Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montgomery Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Montgomery Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montgomery Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Montgomery Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Montgomery Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Montgomery Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Montgomery Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montgomery Court Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montgomery Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Montgomery Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Montgomery Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Montgomery Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Montgomery Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montgomery Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Montgomery Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Montgomery Court Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave
Narberth, PA 19004
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd
Narberth, PA 19096
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave
Narberth, PA 19072
335 Bala
335 Righters Ferry Road
Narberth, PA 19004
The Metropolitan Narberth Station
280 Haverford Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072
Sevilla Court
32 Conshohocken State Rd
Narberth, PA 19004

Similar Pages

Narberth 1 BedroomsNarberth 2 BedroomsNarberth Apartments with GarageNarberth Apartments with ParkingNarberth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of PennsylvaniaRosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple University