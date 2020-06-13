/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM
91 Accessible Apartments for rent in Narberth, PA
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Results within 5 miles of Narberth
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1100 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,340
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Delwyn Bala Cynwyd
20 Saint Asaphs Rd, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,700
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1159 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Directly off of Philadelphia's desirable Main Line,The Delwyn at Bala Cynwyd is a testament to luxury living.
The Isle
1 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1251 sqft
The King of Prussia Mall and Center City are both only minutes from this property. Residents have access to an on-site gym, clubhouse and garage parking. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,095
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
646 sqft
Metropolitan Bala apartments are in a convenient Philadelphia location on the outer edge of Philadelphia near City Avenue. Our Philadelphia apartments near PCOM are in a mid-rise elevator building and features studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just minutes from Pachella Fields and ShopRite of Roxborough, this community offers residents a new fitness center, free trash collection, and onsite laundry. Units have brand new kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting, and are pet-friendly.
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
999 sqft
Modern apartments feature Euro-style kitchens and updated bathrooms. Community features a social room with Wi-Fi, pool, and parking. Golf at nearby Walnut Lane Golf Course. Easy access to the Manayunk rail station.
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,000
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Apartments in this community are equipped with wall-to-wall carpeting, window treatments, and new appliances. The pet-friendly community also offers controlled access, onsite laundry and an elevator. Bala Golf Club and ParkWest Town Center are nearby.
274 RIPKA STREET
274 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Great City Views from this lovely spacious open plan townhouse rental on dead end and cul de sac street. Large Master with City views and two large walk in closets. Large Master bathroom with steeping tub and two sinks and a shower stall.
128 S RUBY STREET
128 South Ruby Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Welcome Home! This 3 bed, 1 bath home has everything you can imagine Stainless Steel appliances, Brand new flooring, Real Marble bathroom. This space boasts a large living room, dining room and a kitchen to die for. 1st Last and security to move in.
Results within 10 miles of Narberth
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,538
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
808 sqft
Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience.
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
1 Bedroom
$1,270
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This upbeat community offers residents a game room, concierge, fire pit and controlled access. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry are featured inside the apartments. Just moments from the shopping and public transit along Broad Street.
