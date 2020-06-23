All apartments in Narberth
Find more places like 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Narberth, PA
/
834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE

834 East Montgomery Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Narberth
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

834 East Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072
Narberth

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rated the best of and the heart of Main Line! Top rated Lower Merion Schools! Property Also Has Commercial/Non-Conforming Status. This very large twin with over 1600 SF of interior living space is located on Montgomery Ave, cross street from Penn Valley ACME supermarket, and 15 mins walking distance to SEPTA Regional Rail and 2 mins walk to SEPTA route 44 bus stop. It has 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor and one playroom on the 3rd floor attic. High energy efficient gas boiler and high energy efficient tank-less hot water heater. Brand new range oven and fresh paint. Freshly renovated front patio with all new windows. Newer roof installed in June 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE have any available units?
834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Narberth, PA.
What amenities does 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE have?
Some of 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Narberth.
Does 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan Narberth Station
280 Haverford Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd
Narberth, PA 19096
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave
Narberth, PA 19004
Sevilla Court
32 Conshohocken State Rd
Narberth, PA 19004
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave
Narberth, PA 19072
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave
Narberth, PA 19072
335 Bala
335 Righters Ferry Road
Narberth, PA 19004

Similar Pages

Narberth 1 BedroomsNarberth 2 Bedrooms
Narberth Apartments with GaragesNarberth Apartments with Parking
Narberth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PARoyersford, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJ
Broomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PABlue Bell, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJBlackwood, NJProspect Park, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University