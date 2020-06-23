834 MONTGOMERY AVENUE

Amenities

Rated the best of and the heart of Main Line! Top rated Lower Merion Schools! Property Also Has Commercial/Non-Conforming Status. This very large twin with over 1600 SF of interior living space is located on Montgomery Ave, cross street from Penn Valley ACME supermarket, and 15 mins walking distance to SEPTA Regional Rail and 2 mins walk to SEPTA route 44 bus stop. It has 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor and one playroom on the 3rd floor attic. High energy efficient gas boiler and high energy efficient tank-less hot water heater. Brand new range oven and fresh paint. Freshly renovated front patio with all new windows. Newer roof installed in June 2015.