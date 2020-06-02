All apartments in Montgomeryville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:15 AM

900 SUSAN CIRCLE

900 Susan Circle · (215) 964-8331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA 19454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ending unit Beethoven model backing to trees and convenient to overflow parking. Includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and one powder room, 9' ceilings on main level, Hardwood in Main floor. upper floor laundry and lots of Upgrades!! Granite in kitchen and baths, Cherry Bordeaux Raised Panel Cabinets in Kitchen with island, gas cooking and stainless appliances, double patio doors and recessed lights in kitchen and lower level, oak stairs and crown moulding package, oversized owner's bathroom shower with upgraded tiles, tray ceiling in owner's bedroom. Conveniently located near shopping, PA Turnpike, Rt 309 & 202 and Area Trains. Landlord is responsible for HOA fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 SUSAN CIRCLE have any available units?
900 SUSAN CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 900 SUSAN CIRCLE have?
Some of 900 SUSAN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 SUSAN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
900 SUSAN CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 SUSAN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 900 SUSAN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomeryville.
Does 900 SUSAN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 900 SUSAN CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 900 SUSAN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 SUSAN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 SUSAN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 900 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 900 SUSAN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 900 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 900 SUSAN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 SUSAN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 SUSAN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
