900 SUSAN CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Ending unit Beethoven model backing to trees and convenient to overflow parking. Includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and one powder room, 9' ceilings on main level, Hardwood in Main floor. upper floor laundry and lots of Upgrades!! Granite in kitchen and baths, Cherry Bordeaux Raised Panel Cabinets in Kitchen with island, gas cooking and stainless appliances, double patio doors and recessed lights in kitchen and lower level, oak stairs and crown moulding package, oversized owner's bathroom shower with upgraded tiles, tray ceiling in owner's bedroom. Conveniently located near shopping, PA Turnpike, Rt 309 & 202 and Area Trains. Landlord is responsible for HOA fee.