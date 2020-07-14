All apartments in Montgomeryville
Montgomeryville, PA
407 STOCKTON COURT
407 STOCKTON COURT

407 Stockton Court · No Longer Available
Location

407 Stockton Court, Montgomeryville, PA 19454

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath, ready to move in first floor unit nestled in the heart of Montgomery Township. You will love living in popular Wood Hollow a beautifully maintained condo community conveniently located just minutes to area shopping, local restaurants, township parks, great schools and major access roads. As you enter this sun-soaked unit you'll be thrilled with the lovely view as you watch the season change from the lush greens and trees from your private patio. You will enjoy the spacious, neutral decor of the living room and dining room with the large sliding doors to bring the outside in. The nice kitchen boasts wood cabinets, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher with adjoining laundry room, offering a full size, washer and dryer plus added shelving for storage & pantry items. The pass through to the dining room is perfect to enjoy you family or guests while you prepare meals. Two nice sized bedrooms with ample closet space are part of this wonderful unit with the serene master enjoying deep walk-in closet and a full bath which has been completely updated. The second bedroom also has large full wall closet and the full hall bath with granite counter tops has also been updated. In addition, the heater was also has recently replaced. But it doesn't end there, Wood Hollow offer many amenities including a large outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 STOCKTON COURT have any available units?
407 STOCKTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomeryville, PA.
What amenities does 407 STOCKTON COURT have?
Some of 407 STOCKTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 STOCKTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
407 STOCKTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 STOCKTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 407 STOCKTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomeryville.
Does 407 STOCKTON COURT offer parking?
No, 407 STOCKTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 407 STOCKTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 STOCKTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 STOCKTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 407 STOCKTON COURT has a pool.
Does 407 STOCKTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 407 STOCKTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 407 STOCKTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 STOCKTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 STOCKTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 STOCKTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
