407 STOCKTON COURT

Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath, ready to move in first floor unit nestled in the heart of Montgomery Township. You will love living in popular Wood Hollow a beautifully maintained condo community conveniently located just minutes to area shopping, local restaurants, township parks, great schools and major access roads. As you enter this sun-soaked unit you'll be thrilled with the lovely view as you watch the season change from the lush greens and trees from your private patio. You will enjoy the spacious, neutral decor of the living room and dining room with the large sliding doors to bring the outside in. The nice kitchen boasts wood cabinets, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher with adjoining laundry room, offering a full size, washer and dryer plus added shelving for storage & pantry items. The pass through to the dining room is perfect to enjoy you family or guests while you prepare meals. Two nice sized bedrooms with ample closet space are part of this wonderful unit with the serene master enjoying deep walk-in closet and a full bath which has been completely updated. The second bedroom also has large full wall closet and the full hall bath with granite counter tops has also been updated. In addition, the heater was also has recently replaced. But it doesn't end there, Wood Hollow offer many amenities including a large outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and a playground.