Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

104 COUNTRY CLUB DR

104 Country Club Drive · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Country Club Drive, Montgomeryville, PA 19446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Former model home at PineCrest. Excellent Location and Spectacular views overlooking pond and 2 fairways. Granite counter top Large kitchen with island and breakfast room plus serving pantry. Slider to deck to enjoy even more spectacular views. Hardwood floor throughout first floor. Fireplaces in the living and family rooms. Four good size bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, shower, and soaking tub. Master and Hall baths both feature a dual vanity. Recessed lighting and Wired for sound throughout. Laundry Room and Two Car Garage. Pinecrest is among the premier golf course communities in Montgomery County and is close to all major highways, shopping and restaurants. Owner will pay the assoc fee each month which covers lawn and snow care, trash removal. First, Last and one month security deposit required. Non smoking. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Available September 1st. Looking for long-term tenant with excellent credit. Tenant screening is $30 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR have any available units?
104 COUNTRY CLUB DR has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR have?
Some of 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR currently offering any rent specials?
104 COUNTRY CLUB DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR is pet friendly.
Does 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR offer parking?
Yes, 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR offers parking.
Does 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR have a pool?
No, 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR does not have a pool.
Does 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR have accessible units?
No, 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR does not have accessible units.
Does 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 COUNTRY CLUB DR does not have units with air conditioning.
