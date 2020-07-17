104 COUNTRY CLUB DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Former model home at PineCrest. Excellent Location and Spectacular views overlooking pond and 2 fairways. Granite counter top Large kitchen with island and breakfast room plus serving pantry. Slider to deck to enjoy even more spectacular views. Hardwood floor throughout first floor. Fireplaces in the living and family rooms. Four good size bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, shower, and soaking tub. Master and Hall baths both feature a dual vanity. Recessed lighting and Wired for sound throughout. Laundry Room and Two Car Garage. Pinecrest is among the premier golf course communities in Montgomery County and is close to all major highways, shopping and restaurants. Owner will pay the assoc fee each month which covers lawn and snow care, trash removal. First, Last and one month security deposit required. Non smoking. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Available September 1st. Looking for long-term tenant with excellent credit. Tenant screening is $30 per adult.