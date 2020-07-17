605 McKean Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/YOJUE4qQeEQ



Fully Renovated 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with an Attached 2 Car Garage and In-Ground Heated Pool! Central Heating and Air Conditioning.



Brand New Kitchen: New Granite Countertops, New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Lighting & Under Cabinetry Lighting.



Brand New Bathrooms: All New Tile, Fixtures, New Lighting.



Hardwood Flooring Throughout 1st Floor, Spiral Staircase Takes You to the 2nd Floor with Brand New Carpeting.



Large Family Room is 500 Sq Ft of Space with a Wood Burning Fireplace.



TWO Wood Burning Fireplaces in the Home!



Absolutely HUGE Backyard which features a Heated In-Ground Pool!



This Fully Renovated Home is located in a Wonderful location in Ambler and ready for you to call home.



No Previous Evictions

Good Credit Required

Minimum Gross Combined Monthly Income to Qualify: $9,000



(RLNE5716827)