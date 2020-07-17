All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

605 McKean Rd.

605 Mckean Road · (484) 243-0280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA 19002

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 605 McKean Rd. · Avail. now

$3,600

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/YOJUE4qQeEQ

Fully Renovated 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with an Attached 2 Car Garage and In-Ground Heated Pool! Central Heating and Air Conditioning.

Brand New Kitchen: New Granite Countertops, New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Lighting & Under Cabinetry Lighting.

Brand New Bathrooms: All New Tile, Fixtures, New Lighting.

Hardwood Flooring Throughout 1st Floor, Spiral Staircase Takes You to the 2nd Floor with Brand New Carpeting.

Large Family Room is 500 Sq Ft of Space with a Wood Burning Fireplace.

TWO Wood Burning Fireplaces in the Home!

Absolutely HUGE Backyard which features a Heated In-Ground Pool!

This Fully Renovated Home is located in a Wonderful location in Ambler and ready for you to call home.

No Previous Evictions
Good Credit Required
Minimum Gross Combined Monthly Income to Qualify: $9,000

(RLNE5716827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 McKean Rd. have any available units?
605 McKean Rd. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 McKean Rd. have?
Some of 605 McKean Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 McKean Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
605 McKean Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 McKean Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 McKean Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 605 McKean Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 605 McKean Rd. offers parking.
Does 605 McKean Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 McKean Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 McKean Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 605 McKean Rd. has a pool.
Does 605 McKean Rd. have accessible units?
No, 605 McKean Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 605 McKean Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 McKean Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 McKean Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 McKean Rd. has units with air conditioning.
