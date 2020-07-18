All apartments in Montgomery County
1343 VALLEY DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:13 AM

1343 VALLEY DRIVE

1343 Valley Drive · (215) 355-5565
Location

1343 Valley Drive, Montgomery County, PA 19446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1673 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
APPLY HERE: https://apply.link/3fCg9r4 Listed for rent is this gorgeous end-unit townhome located within the sought after Stonegate Village of Upper Gwynedd. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home is situated spaciously on a corner lot providing plenty of space in the front, rear, and side yards. The main floor is where you will find the tasteful kitchen with an open layout flowing into the living room. This section of the home is great for entertaining as it provides access to the large deck on the side of the home. On this level you also have the formal dining room, a second formal living room, the half bath, as well as access to the garage and unfinished basement. This unfinished basement provides plenty of opportunity with 9 foot ceilings and over 400 sq ft of open space the options are endless. The 2nd floor is where you will find the master ensuite with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and full master bath. On this level is the two other bedrooms, laundry room, and another full bath. Minutes from Merck, Lansdale hospital, plenty of shopping, Restaurants, route 309, 202, and the turnpike. Don~t wait on this one! It wont last long. 1st months, last months and 1 months security deposit required before moving in. The home is ready as soon as you are! Text/call the listing agent for details, and an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
1343 VALLEY DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1343 VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 1343 VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1343 VALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1343 VALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1343 VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1343 VALLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1343 VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 VALLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1343 VALLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1343 VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1343 VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 VALLEY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 VALLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 VALLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
