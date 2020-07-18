1343 VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

APPLY HERE: https://apply.link/3fCg9r4 Listed for rent is this gorgeous end-unit townhome located within the sought after Stonegate Village of Upper Gwynedd. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home is situated spaciously on a corner lot providing plenty of space in the front, rear, and side yards. The main floor is where you will find the tasteful kitchen with an open layout flowing into the living room. This section of the home is great for entertaining as it provides access to the large deck on the side of the home. On this level you also have the formal dining room, a second formal living room, the half bath, as well as access to the garage and unfinished basement. This unfinished basement provides plenty of opportunity with 9 foot ceilings and over 400 sq ft of open space the options are endless. The 2nd floor is where you will find the master ensuite with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and full master bath. On this level is the two other bedrooms, laundry room, and another full bath. Minutes from Merck, Lansdale hospital, plenty of shopping, Restaurants, route 309, 202, and the turnpike. Don~t wait on this one! It wont last long. 1st months, last months and 1 months security deposit required before moving in. The home is ready as soon as you are! Text/call the listing agent for details, and an application.