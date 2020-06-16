All apartments in Millersville
414 STONEGATE CT

414 Stonegate Court · (717) 690-0111 ext. 209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

414 Stonegate Court, Millersville, PA 17551
Millersville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 414 STONEGATE CT · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
414 STONEGATE COURT, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home to the Crossgates Golfing Community in Millersville! This 2-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome is ready and waiting just for you!

The townhome is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, and there is a driveway for private parking. Special features include central air, a heat pump, dishwasher, washer/dryer, fridge, and microwave. Enjoy the screened-in porch or outside patio while viewing the beautiful landscape.

The following utilities are included in the rent: water, sewer, and trash.
The Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and snow removal.

The Crossgates Community has many amenities, such as tennis courts and walking paths.

No Pets

Penn Manor School District

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in

For leasing information, please call Joe Cardella 717-690-0111.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5198495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

