414 STONEGATE CT

414 STONEGATE COURT, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home to the Crossgates Golfing Community in Millersville! This 2-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome is ready and waiting just for you!



The townhome is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, and there is a driveway for private parking. Special features include central air, a heat pump, dishwasher, washer/dryer, fridge, and microwave. Enjoy the screened-in porch or outside patio while viewing the beautiful landscape.



The following utilities are included in the rent: water, sewer, and trash.

The Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and snow removal.



The Crossgates Community has many amenities, such as tennis courts and walking paths.



No Pets



Penn Manor School District



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in



For leasing information, please call Joe Cardella 717-690-0111.



