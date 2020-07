Amenities

NOT FOR RENT. For Sale W No Credit Check Financing - 138 Main St McSherrystown, PA 17344 has great opportunities written all over it!

This is an owner financed property with an asking price of $79,500. All reasonable offers will be considered!

I WILL finance you this home.

This property is more distressed than most are comfortable with rehabbing, but for the right perspective this property is a cash cow. Not a lot of fixer-uppers in this nice upper-scale area. Text Address to be at 512 975 9238 Blaine@Buttross.com and I will give you more details and access instructions.



(RLNE2716515)