furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Malvern, PA
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
36 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
14 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
840 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. Units have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Just steps away from the shopping and dining that West Chester Pike provides.
Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
17 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Main street Village
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2438 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
46 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1217 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Last updated June 5 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mingo Apartments
50 Keokuk Rd, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
814 sqft
Large apartments with newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, heat and hot water included, ample closet space, and private patios in select units. Close to the King of Prussia Mall and Valley Forge National Park.
Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
8 N NEW ST #1
8 North New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NOT A College STUDENT RENTAL-Only 1 student can reside here. Deposits waived for well qualified individuals! The wait is over ready to occupy immediately either unit.
