22 Apartments for rent in Schuylkill County, PA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
29 Hunter Street
29 Hunter Street, Tamaqua, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1301 sqft
Formal living / dining / large eat in kitchen with tons of storage and closet space, full basement, private yard, and much more available for rent. Sec 8 Ok. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
29 E Lehigh St
29 East Lehigh Street, Coaldale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
992 sqft
I have a 2 Br, 1 bath house available with a fenced in backyard and off-street parking. Brand new washer and dryer included in house. $950/month. 1st months rent and security deposit required.
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
5 S JARDIN STREET
5 South Jardin Street, Shenandoah, PA
1 Bedroom
$430
575 sqft
Economical 3RD floor one bedroom apartment. Studio style with bedroom area. Tenant pays water and electric and owner pays sewer and trash. Close to bus transportation and downtown area.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
737 Walnut Street
737 Walnut Street, Ashland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$765
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom nice home with small yard half bath on first floor and full bath on second floor. No photos yet house is currently being worked on and then will be rented. Drive by and see what you think first. Applications on BrokersRealtyPM.
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 GREEN MOUNTAIN PLACE
1 Green Mountain Road, Schuylkill County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
Listed by Classic Properties North Pocono (570) 842-9988, Christina L Moyer (570) 780-6027: Welcome Home to this AMAZING LOG CARRIAGE HOUSE - Beaver Mountain Log Home with Three Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms; Masonry Stone Front Fireplace; Vaulted
Results within 1 mile of Schuylkill County
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
347 West Bertsch Street
347 West Bertsch Street, Lansford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
Affordable three bedroom duplex in Lansford, PA. Beautifully renovated home welcomes you via the front porch into its living room, adjoining dining room and eat-in kitchen. Upstairs on the second floor are three bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Schuylkill County
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
5 South Fourth Street - 1
5 South 4th Street, Hamburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Beautiful, large, recently remodeled, 3 bedroom, 3 story home in Historic Downtown Hamburg, PA. Downtown Hamburg, PA. Close to shopping, hiking, parks, entertainment, restaurants and I-78 Two off street parking spot (stacked) One under carport.
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
222 East Bertsch Street
222 East Bertsch Street, Lansford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
Nicely updated twin available for August 1. Home features new laminate floors throughout, newer windows, fresh paint, nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets and convenient washer-dryer area, 3 bedrooms and full bath on 2nd level.
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1160 OLD PHILLY PIKE
1160 Old Philly Pike, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
A COUNTRY GEM! If you want to move to the safety and serenity of the country, this rental is for you. Nestled in Kempton, this extremely well maintained farmhouse offers you all of the comforts and amenities you would be looking for.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
236 East 3rd Street - 4
236 E 3rd St, Hazleton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new 2 Bedroom apartment new appliances. Tenant pay heat (gas),landlord pays electric, water .sewer.garbage
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
121 West 4th Street - 103
121 W 4th St, Mount Carmel, PA
Studio
$814
814 sqft
This is an 814 sq ft office space we renting for only 1 dollar a sq ft plus NNN. Rent is 814.00 per month +NNN You can build out the room the way you would like or we can build it for you. Your choice this will only change the triple net price.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
400 Sunrise Dr.
400 Sunrise Drive, Lebanon County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Large 3 bedroom Fredericksburg rancher - Huge 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rancher on large country lot. One car attached garage and 2 car detached. Plenty of living space, plenty of storage space. Walkout basement. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
22 E. Market St.
22 East Market Street, Gratz, PA
Studio
$350
2106 sqft
Great opportunity for storage with over 2100 square feet including a deck. Electric is available. Lease terms are negotiable.
Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
12 Birch Ln
12 Birch Ln, Berks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
12 Birch Ln Available 08/31/19 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4779357)
Results within 10 miles of Schuylkill County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
18 Hidden Hollow Drive
18 Hidden Hollow Road, Columbia County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2700 sqft
Available 08/31/20 18 Hidden Hollow Drive - Property Id: 314162 Hidden Hollow Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/18-hidden-hollow-drive-collegeville-pa/314162 Property Id 314162 (RLNE5961016)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
144 MAIN ST
144 Main St, Shoemakersville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
144 MAIN ST Available 09/01/20 144 MAIN STREET, SHOEMAKERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Townhome is located in Shoemakersville, Berks County. Off-Street parking and washer/dryer hook-ups are available.
Last updated July 22 at 11:43 PM
169 Meadowview Drive
169 Meadowview Circle Road, Northumberland County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY JUNE 30, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
4616 TROUT LAKE ROAD
4616 Trout Lake Road, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1732 sqft
Secluded property with house on the top of hill in middle of 25 acres.
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
325 South Ave
325 South Avenue, Jim Thorpe, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1589 sqft
Clean ready to go move right in to this Nice Rental home in Jim Thorpe. Hike out your back yard onto the Switchback Railroad trail if your heart desires or Sit on the terrace enjoying a cool drink in the Hot Summer months and relax.
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1536 N 7TH STREET
1536 North 7th Street, Sand Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Welcome home to your luxury unit in the growing neighborhood of Olde Kensington. Head to the second floor for the entrance to the unit and walk right into your living space and beautiful kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
241 West Walnut Street
241 West Walnut Street, Shamokin, PA
4 Bedrooms
$775
813 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 241 West Walnut Street in Shamokin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
70 west catawissa RR
70 West Catawissa Street, Nesquehoning, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 BR - 1 bathroom apartment - Spacious Newly remodeled 2-BR units with updated kitchens and baths.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Schuylkill County area include Harrisburg Area Community College, Muhlenberg College, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg, and Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Allentown, Harrisburg, Reading, Lebanon, and Pottstown have apartments for rent.