3 bedroom apartments
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Langhorne, PA
33 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Langhorne
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
1471 HIDDEN POND DRIVE
1471 Hidden Pond Drive, Bucks County, PA
Beautiful single home, large fenced yard. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, great room, formal living and dining rooms. Rental application is required for each adult.. Shed not included in lease.
1 Unit Available
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.
1 Unit Available
104 OXFORD FALLS COURT
104 Oxford Falls Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Newer End Unit Townhome on a cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.
1 Unit Available
1908 ARROWOOD DRIVE
1908 Arrowood Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Spacious TownHouse in Bensalem with 3 BRs. Well maintained Property, Ready to move-in. Finished basement with plenty of extra storage space. First floor large combined DR & LR.
Results within 10 miles of Langhorne
1 Unit Available
98 Shawmont Ln
98 Shawmont Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
1436 sqft
98 Shawmont Ln - Property Id: 279751 Redone beautifully. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279751 Property Id 279751 (RLNE5813903)
1 Unit Available
48 Columbine Circle
48 Columbine Circle, Newtown Grant, PA
Newtown Bucks - For Rent - Welcome to this spacious, warm and bright Model home.
1 Unit Available
528 Coachwood Ct
528 Coachwood Place, Newtown Grant, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2604 sqft
528 Coachwood Ct Available 07/01/20 528 Coachwood Ct - Pristine! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome.
New Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
203 Green St
203 Green Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Nice house with big size backyard - Nice house with big size backyard No Pets Allowed (RLNE4022376)
1 Unit Available
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half
1 Unit Available
112 Laurel Street
112 Laurel Street, Beverly, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
You will want to see this home for yourself. No expense was spared to complete this home renovation. The home has central air and off-street parking. Please email, call or text. Steve@HanbeckHomes.com 609-505-7180 See more details at www.
1 Unit Available
18 Blueberry Lane
18 Blueberry Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1578 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT!! NEWLY REDESIGNED FLOOR PLAN. CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM! Brand NEW LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home has been completed updated. It boasts a floor plan with great flow.
1 Unit Available
46 POPLAR LANE
46 Poplar Lane, Burlington County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 46 POPLAR LANE in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
17 BARTLETT LANE
17 Bartlett Lane, Burlington County, NJ
17 Barlett Lane is a Cape Cod in the Buckingham section of Willingboro.
1 Unit Available
175 GREYSTONE DR
175 Graystone Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Only 4 years old townhouse for Rent. 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath. Amazing unit -3 floors including finished basement. Beautiful kitchen, 9 Foot Selling, Cable TV wired, spotlights. Unit has walk out basement and beautiful backyard.
Huntingdon Valley
1 Unit Available
2780 PINE ROAD
2780 Pine Road, Montgomery County, PA
For lease or sale, lease to own option is available. Newer construction colonial home with walk out basement. Freshly painted, hardwood floors. Custom kitchen with granite countertops. Large deck and patio. Walking distance to train station.
1 Unit Available
211 CLAMER ROAD
211 Clamer Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1008 sqft
3 bed rooms 1 bath detached ranch in desirable Wynnewood Manor, Ewing Twp. Ready for new tenant by June 1, 2020.
New Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
350 E BROAD STREET
350 East Broad Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 350 E BROAD STREET in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
15 HARPER LANE
15 Harper Lane, Burlington County, NJ
Welcome to Hawthorne Park Section of Willingboro. Come settle down in this spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom colonial. The garage has been converted into a family room or bonus room.
1 Unit Available
217 TAYLOR STREET
217 Taylor Street, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1120 sqft
Beautiful renovated rental property in Riverside! Beautiful inside as well as out! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath! Everything in this house is brand new , custom created with integrity! Open concept! New Samsung matching stainless steel
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
12702 MEDFORD ROAD
12702 Medford Road, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1660 sqft
All new!!! Brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops.Upgrades Everywhere!!Private fenced in yard.Newer driveway (2016)A/C Unit upgraded (2016)Back PatioNew roof (2014)New Furnace (2016)Nearly $100K in upgrades!!!Move in ready. Act now!
